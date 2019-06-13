Costa Brava Restaurant / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the north of Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Chiapas. The idea was to impact the user from the exterior of the project by it facade treatment.

An endemic plant barrier surrounding the site, helped to achieve the visual impact. The hierarchy of the access is achieved with two prominent brick walls that are almost joined.

A concrete wall of 40 meters delimits the interior with the exterior. Inside, is possible to find the service areas.

The idea was to design a garden with a restaurant, so several gardens were infiltrated into the whole program in order to appreciate the endemic microenvironment.