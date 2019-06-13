World
  Costa Brava Restaurant / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Costa Brava Restaurant / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

Costa Brava Restaurant / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the north of Tuxtla Gutiérrez in Chiapas. The idea was to impact the user from the exterior of the project by it facade treatment. 

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Floor Plan
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
An endemic plant barrier surrounding the site, helped to achieve the visual impact. The hierarchy of the access is achieved with two prominent brick walls that are almost joined. 

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Sections
© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
A concrete wall of 40 meters delimits the interior with the exterior. Inside, is possible to find the  service areas. 

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
The idea was to design a garden with a restaurant, so several gardens were infiltrated into the whole program in order to appreciate the endemic microenvironment. 

© Carlos Berdejo Mandujano
Project location

Cite: "Costa Brava Restaurant / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño" 13 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.

