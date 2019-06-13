World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Dean-Wolf Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Ephemeral Edge / Dean-Wolf Architects

Ephemeral Edge / Dean-Wolf Architects

  • 17:00 - 13 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ephemeral Edge / Dean-Wolf Architects
Save this picture!
Ephemeral Edge / Dean-Wolf Architects, © Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

© Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol © Paul Warchol + 26

  • Associate Partner

    Chris Kroner

  • Technical Consultant

    Charles Wolf

  • Project Team

    Zachary Rousou

  • Engineering

    Hage Engineering

  • Landscape Architect

    Reed Hilderbrand

  • Landscape Contractor

    Webster Landscapes

  • Geotechnical Engineering

    Crawford and Associates
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

Text description provided by the architects. Ephemeral Edge is a weekend retreat and retirement home located three hours north of New York City. As a retreat, the goal of the project was to contrasts the rapid sense of time and pressure of the city and extend the enjoyment and sensuousness of the everyday passage of time that is often highlighted in the open landscape. The sense of extended time is accomplished by taking advantage of the site—a forested hillside which contains a constructed pond and overlooks a distant view. The design is informed by four site conditions: the curving edge of the pond, the torqued banks necessary to construct the pond, the spindly edge of the forest clearing, and the quiet beauty of the distant view.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The pond reflects the ephemeral aspects of living here—the changing light across its’ surface and the daily and seasonal fluctuations of temperature. The sweep of the pond’s edge joins seamlessly with the dynamic curvilinear roof and deck drawing these qualities inside the house.  The twisted form of the house responds to the torqued banks of the pond, required to construct flatness on a hillside. The roof/wall completes the twist between lower filled bank and upper carved bank.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

The delicate forest edge informs structure. Rebar emerges from three foundation walls as trunks and branches that float the house over the water. The radial plan of structure and skylights follows the sun—sequentially filling the intimate spaces of the house with the light and shadow of the forest. The pond and the distant view are always present in the house.  At the entry, where the dining space aligns with the distant view, doors open through the house, joining the intimate table to the larger landscape.

Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Paul Warchol
© Paul Warchol

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Dean-Wolf Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Ephemeral Edge / Dean-Wolf Architects" 13 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918914/ephemeral-edge-dean-wolf-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream