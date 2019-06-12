The Urban Dentist / studio karhard

+ 16

Clients Mohammed Alef , Sang-ji Kim, Venelina Dimitrov

Collaborators Isabella Lang

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new dental practice is located at a very busy traffic junction closed to subway, tram street and S-Bahn in Berlin. Therefor the name „The Urban Dentist“ was created.

At „The Urban Dentist“ everything is focused on the individual customer experience. Therefore the layout of the store is closely based more on a concept store or a bar rather than a dentist surgery. There is a colourful bar counter in the front part and a lounge area with sofas and a backlit glass wall in the back.

The space is dominated by the rough construction elements, a dark floor and wall coverings consisting of stainless steel and backlit glass elements which are programmable and changing light atmosphere constantly.

The surgery rooms are dominated by customized furniture consists of brass framing, covers in pink powder linoleum and a colorful tabletop made of natural stone terrazzo.