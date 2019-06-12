World
  7. The Urban Dentist / studio karhard

The Urban Dentist / studio karhard

  • 06:00 - 12 June, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
The Urban Dentist / studio karhard
© Stefan Wolf Lucks
© Stefan Wolf Lucks

  • Clients

    Mohammed Alef , Sang-ji Kim, Venelina Dimitrov

  • Collaborators

    Isabella Lang
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Stefan Wolf Lucks
Text description provided by the architects. The new dental practice is located at a very busy traffic junction closed to subway, tram street and S-Bahn in Berlin. Therefor the name „The Urban Dentist“ was created.

© Stefan Wolf Lucks
At „The Urban Dentist“ everything is focused on the individual customer experience. Therefore the layout of the store is closely based more on a concept store or a bar rather than a dentist surgery. There is a colourful bar counter in the front part and a lounge area with sofas and a backlit glass wall in the back.

© Stefan Wolf Lucks
Plan
Plan
© Stefan Wolf Lucks
The space is dominated by the rough construction elements, a dark floor and wall coverings consisting of stainless steel and backlit glass elements which are programmable and changing light atmosphere constantly.

© Stefan Wolf Lucks
The surgery rooms are dominated by customized furniture consists of brass framing, covers in pink powder linoleum and a colorful tabletop made of natural stone terrazzo.

© Stefan Wolf Lucks
Project location

About this office
studio karhard
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

