World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. South Africa
  5. SAOTA
  6. 2019
  7. Year’s Architect’s Gallery at Design Joburg 2019 / SAOTA + ARRCC + OKHA

Year’s Architect’s Gallery at Design Joburg 2019 / SAOTA + ARRCC + OKHA

  • 05:00 - 15 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Year’s Architect’s Gallery at Design Joburg 2019 / SAOTA + ARRCC + OKHA
Save this picture!
Year’s Architect’s Gallery at Design Joburg 2019 / SAOTA + ARRCC + OKHA, © Sarah de Pina
© Sarah de Pina

© Sarah de Pina © Sarah de Pina © Sarah de Pina © Sarah de Pina + 11

  • Sponsors

    Cheetah Plains, New Africa Developments (NAD), BKC Lowveld Construction, MADE – Martin Doller Design, Floorworx, Paintsmiths, Trident Press, VISI Sanlam Private Wealth
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Sarah de Pina
© Sarah de Pina

Text description provided by the architects. The term “pavilion” derives from the Latin word for a “butterfly” and evokes an architecture that celebrates the contrast between permanence and permeance. From the Porch of the Caryatids in the Acropolis - built to hide the visual impact of a very deep temple beam- to the Barcelona Pavilion – an expression of the power of minimalist modernism to express continuous space - this inherently architectural duality has inspired a rich history of pavilions that are, often, buildings abut architecture.

Save this picture!
© Sarah de Pina
© Sarah de Pina

Commissioned by Design Joburg to build a pavilion to exhibit the power and depth of architectural design in South Africa, SAOTA, ARRCC, and OKHA took this concept to a further extreme by delivering an architecture that is about Architecture and Architects (and their architecture!). The plan is a fundamental device; a wall turns four corners, the resultant enclosure is, clearly, A Space. The wall is given depth, and the threshold into the space is thereby celebrated. Proportion is identified through the height and thickness of the walls and its contrast with a delicate roof. Multiple cuts are made into the thick wall, emphasizing its depth whilst simultaneously dematerializing its weight.

Save this picture!
© Sarah de Pina
© Sarah de Pina
Save this picture!
Plan and Axonometry
Plan and Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Sarah de Pina
© Sarah de Pina

Mass is carved diagonally, defining angled voids, its heft exposed in depth and then reduced to a weightless point. The monocolored form is tinted into multicolors by numerous light sources. One game - solid and void – plays out against another - light and shade; and so some voids appear dark, full of shade, while others transmit the light through the space. These inherent ambiguities are the power and the magic of architecture and the pavilion is designed to tell this story clearly and simply through the form.

Save this picture!
© Sarah de Pina
© Sarah de Pina

By enclosing a space, like a miniaturized Public Square, and then populating it with displays from a range of South African architects, the space celebrates the diverse and collaborative nature of the profession. The design developed using themes the studios have been experimenting within their work. In particular, ARRCC’s Cheetah Plains provided built precedent for a concept which pays homage to how an unearthed idea of a shelter can be a celebration of a community within a Contemporary African Aesthetic.”

Save this picture!
© Sarah de Pina
© Sarah de Pina

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SAOTA
Office
ARRCC
Office
OKHA
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion South Africa
Cite: "Year’s Architect’s Gallery at Design Joburg 2019 / SAOTA + ARRCC + OKHA" 15 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918832/years-architects-gallery-at-design-joburg-2019-saota-plus-arrcc-plus-okha/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream