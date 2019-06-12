World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Italy
  5. SET Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Press Box / SET Architects

Press Box / SET Architects

  • 14:00 - 12 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Press Box / SET Architects
Save this picture!
Press Box / SET Architects, © Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

© Marco Cappelletti © Marco Cappelletti © Marco Cappelletti © Marco Cappelletti + 22

  • Architects

    SET Architects

  • Location

    Piazza Manfredo Fanti, 47, 00185 Rome RM, Italy

  • Category

    Small Scale

  • Lead Architects

    Lorenzo Catena, Onorato Di Manno, Andrea Tanci

  • Area

    16.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Marco Cappelletti

  • Clients

    Casa dell’Architettura

  • Engineering

    Macchi - Componenti modulari per l'architettura

  • Sponsors

    Car.Per Appalti, Diciannovedieci, LAGO, Macchi Componenti modulari per l'architettura, Maglianella 80
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. In the digital era, architecture has become a global communication tool with wide scope and reach. No longer resting solely in the hands of the experts, nowadays architecture draws on its tangibility and concreteness to become an expression of general culture at all levels and a collective argument for debates. As a temple devoted to 360-degree diffusion of architectural culture, PRESS BOX, the installation by SET Architects, encompasses a selection of international publications curated by Mint LIST.

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

Designed to accommodate the reading area of the New Generations Festival, the international architecture event that took place from September 24th to 26th, 2017, the box stand out within the suggestive Eighteenth-century frame of the Acquario Romano-Casa dell’Architettura in Rome. The archetype of the street newsstand is translated into a lightweight reticular structure, which embodies the concept of networking.

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

Versatile and flexible, the 4x4x4m modular structure has been designed for assembly in under four hours thanks to its quick mounting system. The elements are made of affordable building materials: from the main framework and furnishing, in plasterboard and 50x55x50mm stainless steel C profiles, to shelves and magazine supports, in bent and shaped 40x150x40mm stainless steel U guide profiles.

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

To fill the weave, spatially and metaphorically, magazines and books at the public’s fingertips, bring consistency to the framework. Displayed at the perimeter, publications play a crucial role in the composition, defining the elevations of PRESS BOX and creating real "paper walls". Titles include the following: AA Publications, Abitare, Actar, AR-Architetti Roma, Arquitectura Viva, Casabella, dérive, Domus, INTERNI, L'Architecture d'Aujourd'hui, Lars Müller Publishers, Living, NAi Publishers, OPENHOUSE, Phaidon, PLATFORM Architecture & Design, Real Review, Volume.

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Elements Diagram
Elements Diagram
Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

To complete the installation, a 4x5mm white liner mesh wraps around the entire box as an impalpable veil that breathes evocative transparency games. The installation, both ethereal and solid, embodies the information spread, which runs in parallel between the virtual and physical worlds, and across printed and digital media, drawing upon the foundations of the architectural discourse and the ethos of shared knowledge.

Save this picture!
© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SET Architects
Office

Product:

Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Other Small Scale Italy
Cite: "Press Box / SET Architects" 12 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918819/press-box-set-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream