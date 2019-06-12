Campanario House / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados

+ 24

Construction Octavio Pérez

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Campanario is a family residence located in a housing development in the city of Querétaro. Having a rectangular site, restrictions by developers had an important impact on the project’s placement which required front and back free space.

These restrictions were taken as having a single green space where the house was to be located on top of, having a side-to-side condition. The structural project and the program on the plan were set to respect this condition, generating open space flow on the ground floor plan and major view openings on the first-floor plan where all the bedrooms are located.

As privacy and light control is needed, a second wooden skin covers the entire facades, which contrasts with the bare concrete structure.