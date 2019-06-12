World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. Japan
  5. RFA+CFA
  6. 2018
  7. Subaru Nursery / RFA+CFA

Subaru Nursery / RFA+CFA

  • 00:00 - 12 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Subaru Nursery / RFA+CFA
Save this picture!
Subaru Nursery / RFA+CFA, © Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

© Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota © Takumi Ota + 28

  • Architects

    RFA+CFA

  • Location

    Ogōri, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan

  • Category

    Day Care

  • Total Floor Area

    1,203.43 ㎡

  • Lead Architects

    Ryuji Fujimura+Shunji Hayashida

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Takumi Ota

  • Engineer

    Eisuke Mitsuda

  • Site Area

    5,718.42 ㎡

  • Building Area

    1,281.88 ㎡
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. Subaru Nursery School is a nursery school relocated from a different location and built on a site in the suburb of Fukuoka. The client requested us to design a durable building where children are securely protected after experiencing the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquakes which occurred right before this project started. The nursery school also emphasizes physical education and requested us to divide the building in two nursery rooms to accommodate two age groups, namely a group of younger children (0, 1, and 2 years old) and a group of older children (3, 4 and 5 years old), to facilitate children’s physical activities according to the level of their physical growth.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

When we visited the site, there was an adjoining sacred grove of a local shrine on the west side, and one can enjoy a panoramic view of the vast expanse of rice fields with Hanatate Mountain and the continuous mountain range in the distance towards the northeast direction. I felt that we needed to carefully consider how to connect these surroundings with the nursery school building. We provided two gardens adjoining each nursery room – one facing the sacred grove and the other facing the rice fields on the south side. The sinuous building meanders around each garden, and administrative rooms including a teachers’ room are placed at “nodes” where one can watch over children’s activities. In addition, an assembly hall with a raised stage is located at the corner, constituting an irregular S-shaped floor plan.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

We studied a few possible options regarding the roof structure. We needed to pay attention to various requested conditions in each place: the eaves must be 2 meters deep to shield the building from heavy rain and strong wind in case of typhoon, and the required ceiling height above the stage in the assembly hall had to be more than 4 meters. In the end, we conceived a continuous envelope comprising 180mm thick concrete slabs where the walls seamlessly turn into eaves and gently rising three-dimensionally curved roof. The three-dimensionally curved surface of the roof was decided through design optimization analysis aiming to minimize the structural strain, which spans the 15 meters wide 4-meter high space with no columns and which merges with the walls to constitute an integrated structure.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

From inside the hall, the view of the mountains in the distance, framed by the horizontal ribbon windows, appears very close. When seen from the outside, the undulating roof shape generated using a machine language of algorithmic design and the shape of Hanatate Mountain formed by the force of nature overlap each other to create a continuous scenery where the architecture merges into the surrounding landscape. I was convinced that we successfully realized the idea of “architecture as a continuous body” that becomes one with abundant nature.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
RFA+CFA
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Day Care Japan
Cite: "Subaru Nursery / RFA+CFA" 12 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918814/subaru-nursery-rfa-plus-cfa/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream