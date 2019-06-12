World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. FAR WORKSHOP
  6. 2018
  7. Facade Design of Jambo Arts Hotel / FAR WORKSHOP

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Facade Design of Jambo Arts Hotel / FAR WORKSHOP

  • 23:00 - 12 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Facade Design of Jambo Arts Hotel / FAR WORKSHOP
Save this picture!
Facade Design of Jambo Arts Hotel / FAR WORKSHOP, © Jie Zi
© Jie Zi

© Jie Zi © Jie Zi © Jie Zi Courtesy of farworkshop + 11

  • Architects

    FAR WORKSHOP

  • Location

    Jambo Hotel, Xi'an, Shanxi, China

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architect

    Mangyuan Wang

  • Design Team

    Yang Yang

  • Client

    Xi'an JAMBO Hotel

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Jie Zi
Save this picture!
© Jie Zi
© Jie Zi

Text description provided by the architects. We are commissioned to design an expressive entrance facade for the Jambo Arts Hotel in Xi’an. The Chinese name of the hotel ‘Zhanbai’ (it means white bursting ) somehow is associated with ‘fluent’, ‘white’ and ‘dramatic’, therefore we came out with the idea of something to do with ‘paper rolling’.

Save this picture!
© Jie Zi
© Jie Zi

The touchstone of the design was the spatial relationship between paper sheets and mechanical rolls. In paper manufacturing, after thermo-mechanical refinement and dehydration, paper sheets will be rolled into the papermaking system. The continuous rolling in and out of paper sheets, therefore, forms a certain depth of space, which is inspirational and dramatic.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of farworkshop
Courtesy of farworkshop

Following the paper rolling concept, we kept testing paper rolling by twisting, stretching and overlaying to realize the spatial theatricality and richness we tried to create for the facade.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of farworkshop
Courtesy of farworkshop

Early sketch to some extent was influenced by Cy Twombly’s work. We have tested four potential materials for the facade including wood, raw steel, stainless steel with mirror effect and white anodized stainless steel. The client finally chose white stainless steel to echo the name of the hotel ‘Zhanbai’ (white).

Save this picture!
Courtesy of farworkshop
Courtesy of farworkshop

By contrast with the lightness of curvy bars, external division walls are clad in precast white concrete to emphases the heaviness and solidness. Render image before construction. The final metal bars are thinner than designed due to budget limitation.

Save this picture!
© Jie Zi
© Jie Zi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
FAR WORKSHOP
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Facade Design of Jambo Arts Hotel / FAR WORKSHOP" 12 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918811/facade-design-of-jambo-arts-hotel-far-workshop/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Jie Zi

JAMBO绽白酒店门面设计 / FAR WORKSHOP

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream