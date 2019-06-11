Rosario House / DOSA STUDIO + Rojkind Arquitectos

+ 21

Architectural supervision and project coordination Pienza Sostenible

Builder ¡Échale! a tu casa

Community Foundation Fundación Origen

Furniture Nomah More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A house dedicated to the cultivation of plans in Ocuilán, Mexico, which compromises a series of four individual cubes connected via open-air circulation.

Each built on a different height and with its own identity, the cubes are connected to each other through large wooden opening that flows into a central courtyard.

The Hernández family is composed of three members; a couple and their four-old son. Initially Rosario House was configured by circulations in the open space that connected the different stays; living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom.

The architects have emphasized the surrounding nature through visual opening towards the trees and magenta flowers of the bougainvillea.

Exterior circulation compromises various passages, which seek to have a constan relationship with each of the four cubes, with a total floor area of 50sqm, “Casa para Rosario” embraces interior and exterior spaces with the same importance, using nature as much as built elements to define spatial boundaries.