  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. China
  5. Atelier TeamMinus
  6. 2019
  7. Piazza & Art Space / Atelier TeamMinus

Piazza & Art Space / Atelier TeamMinus

  • 23:00 - 16 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Piazza & Art Space / Atelier TeamMinus
outdoor. Image © Brian
outdoor. Image © Brian

  • Architects

    Atelier TeamMinus

  • Location

    Horticulture Village, Gujiaying, Yanqing, Beijing, China

  • Category

    Cultural Center

  • Design Team

    Li Zhang, Mingqi Zhang, Xue Bai, Yufeng Wang, Huiming Yang, Mingyue Huang

  • Light Design

    X Studio, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University (Xin Zhang, Xiaowei Han, Xiaobo Zhao, Dan Wang, Longjun Tao)

  • Structural Design

    Xue Yang, Duo'e Zhu, Lei Miao

  • Construction

    Beijing Chengjian Bajianshe Development Co. Ltd.

  • Area

    1280.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Brian
Piazza & Art Space / Atelier TeamMinus, © Brian
© Brian

Text description provided by the architects. Sitting in the center of the Gujiaying horticulture village, the building features a piazza made of traditional tiles bending upwards, revealing the subterranean art space below.

concept
concept

A frame at the southern end of the piazza pays tribute to a legendary stage that had existed here by the turn of the 20th century, while windowing the Yongning Pavilion and the Tiantian Hill to the north.

© Brian
© Brian
© Brian
© Brian
© Brian
© Brian

A suspended footbridge winds its way down beneath the raised north-west corner of the piazza, leading to the semi-open sunken courtyard, before entering the indoor exhibition space.

© Brian
© Brian
© Brian
© Brian
© Brian
© Brian

The subterranean space features an array of special columns that have cooperated lighting in the upper part, and decorated with stainless steel on the lower part, each column is tapered towards both ends.

underground. Image © Brian
underground. Image © Brian
outdoor. Image © Brian
outdoor. Image © Brian

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Atelier TeamMinus
Cite: "Piazza & Art Space / Atelier TeamMinus" 16 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918754/piazza-and-art-space-atelier-teamminus/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Brian

北京世界园艺博览会·园艺小镇广场及艺术中心 / 简盟工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

