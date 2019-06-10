Gomis 34 Office / MESURA

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. What used to be considered a duty performed from 9—5, during which one sat individually inside a cubicle while responding to a single phone and computer, has changed substantially in today’s reality. We have been shaped by a stream of new ways to communicate, and along with it came a new work mentality. A global internet connection now allows us to work from any place at any given time, driving fixed schedules close to obsolete, and the reasons for employees to go work inside an office less and less convincing.

When at work, we plan, strategize and design on a daily basis. Innovation and creativity have become the way to success, making us think of professional growth as something personal, now that both lives are gradually more intertwined. We work to live and live to work with satisfaction, turning a job into something close to a lifestyle that should be capable of fitting various employee’s personalities.

Flexibility has become the key concept design of every office space, be it our own workspace in Barcelona – a white canvas that invites you to feel free, comfortable and connected – or the offices of clients that have to fit thousands of personalities and ideas inside one company philosophy and over various buildings.