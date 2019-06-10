World
  7. Railway Museum Pablo Neruda / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos

Railway Museum Pablo Neruda / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos

  • 10:00 - 10 June, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Railway Museum Pablo Neruda / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos
Railway Museum Pablo Neruda / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos, © Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals

© Pablo Casals

  • Collaborating Architects

    Vincenzo Castello, Juan Pablo Farrú, Sergio Cortés, Felipe Astudillo, Carlos Hevia

  • Engineer - First Phase

    Luis Soler

  • Engineer - Upgrade

    Manuel López

  • Promoter

    Ministerio de Obras Públicas

  • Owner

    Municipalidad de Temuco

  • Construction Company

    Constructora Wörner S.A.
© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals

Text description provided by the architects. The Railway Museum Pablo Neruda is located on the Roundhouse of Temuco, built between 1929 and 1941 in two phases, to serve as repairing facilities for steam locomotives that run over the first half of the 20th Century in Chile. In the ’80s, the whole Railway system suffered a decay that drifts on the abandonment of the building.

© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals

Temuco Municipality rescued the building, still damaged because of the weather conditions and the constant earthquakes, and turned it into the Railway Museum. The Building and its locomotives were declared National Monument, and then a large period of repairing began. The 2010 earthquake nearly destructed the structure. 

© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals

On that year, the government started a complete restoration Project under a Heritage program. The aim was to turn the building into a huge cultural center. The Roundhouse is a circular building, with a diameter of 100m and a turning table with a diameter of 27 mt. This allows accommodating 34 locomotives under the structure. 

© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals

The challenge was to restore the old concrete structure and cover the central space for cultural and musical activities. The structure system consists of a metallic dome covered with two layers of PVC. This presents huge advantages in weight and natural lighting, and also acts as a thermal protector. The heritage rescue process includes a detailed damage analysis and repairing project, using carbon fiber and metal reinforcing. 

© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals

Also adding 8 big concrete walls that protect the structure from future events. Original brick walls damaged by the earthquake were replaced with panels as the big front doors designated as access for visitors and machines. The rusted corten steel is used as a material that evokes the memories of the past and the oblivion of the Golden times of the Railway in Chile.

© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals
Section
Section
© Pablo Casals
© Pablo Casals

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos
Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Refurbishment Chile
