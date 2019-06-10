Deloitte Hub Offices / OPENBOOK Architecture

+ 29

Clients Deloitte

Interior Design Joana Aranha

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge with Deloitte’s office in Lisbon was to redesign and generate new workspace solutions that could promote an upgrade and improvement on the quality of the current workspace. All of this, while encouraging a general increase in productivity and innovation, through the use of new work environments, both within the framework of customer relations as well as internally, with work teams.

Without breaking with the organized reading of space, elements that add dynamism and spatial tension were introduced, through the placement of various plants, which given their organic and unconventional designs suggest movement and communication between different spaces, or through the careful use of colour, to emphasize punctual situations.

We tried to create a space where we could work practically anywhere in the building, responding to all the requirements employees need to develop their work. It is a space where you can breathe Deloitte’s DNA and values. This project represents a turning point in workspace solutions and in the positioning of the organization among its various targets, clients, potential clients, professionals and talent acquisition.

The concepts of hotel hall, lounge and informal areas are the solutions that stand out the most in this project. The food court areas and coffee points were creatively designed and decorated by a variety of artists, showcasing various concepts that allow every collaborator, client or any other person who experiences this space to take part of an inspiring journey throughout the day.