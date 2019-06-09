World
  Piano Nobile / Plus Architecture Ireland

Piano Nobile / Plus Architecture Ireland

  21:00 - 9 June, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Piano Nobile / Plus Architecture Ireland
Piano Nobile / Plus Architecture Ireland, © Donal Murphy
© Donal Murphy

© Donal Murphy © Donal Murphy © Donal Murphy © Donal Murphy + 14

© Donal Murphy
© Donal Murphy

Text description provided by the architects. The character of this red brick Victorian terrace house was what originally attracted the client to the property. The layout of the existing house- and the layout of the adjacent neighbouring houses in the terrace- is unusual, in that the upper entry level contains reception rooms and kitchen/ dining functions, with bedroom provisions located at the lower ground level.

© Donal Murphy
© Donal Murphy

The client wanted to retain the character and the layout of the existing house but wanted to extend the back of the house to create a large modern kitchen and family living space.

Plans
Plans

The extension contains a new WC and kitchen at upper ground level and a new bedroom , utility and living room at lower ground level. The new bedroom and utility open into a new internal courtyard. The kitchen is connected to the family room below by a double height void and the floor to ceiling glass connects the kitchen and living room to the garden.  

© Donal Murphy
© Donal Murphy

Plus Architecture Ireland
Cite: "Piano Nobile / Plus Architecture Ireland" 09 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918668/piano-nobile-plus-architecture-ireland/> ISSN 0719-8884

