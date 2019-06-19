Architecture Guide: 20 Must-See Works by Alvar Aalto

Finnish architect Alvar Aalto was a pioneer of modern architecture and design, especially in his use of organic, naturally derived materials. When he decided to embark on a career as an architect, he traveled to Helsinki, the only place where he could find academic training in the profession. His journey did not end there, however, as his work can be seen around the world. Here, we have mapped out 20 of his most notable works that must be seen up close and in-person to truly be appreciated.
“To make architecture more human is to make it better and to achieve a functionalism beyond the purely technical."
Guía de arquitectura: 20 obras de Alvar Aalto para visitar
Säynätsalo Town Hall
Address: Parviaisentie 9, Säynätsalo, Finland
House of Culture
Address: Sturenkatu 4, Helsinki, Finland
Stephanuskirche
Address: Wiesdorfer Str. 21, Düsseldorf, Germany
Muuratsalo Experimental House
Address: Melalammentie 6, Jyväskylä, Finland
Jyvaskyla University Building
Address: Seminaarinkatu 15, Jyväskylän yliopisto, Finland
Viipuri Library
Address: Suvorovskiy Prospekt, 4, Vyborg, Leningradskaya Oblast, Russia,
Heilig Geist Kirche
Address: Röntgenstraße 81, Wolfsburg, Germany
Maison Louis Carré
Address: 2 Chemin du Saint-Sacrement, Bazoches-sur-Guyonne, France
Riola Parish Church
Address: Piazza Alvar Aalto, 1, Riola BO, Italy
MIT Baker House Dormitory
Address: 362 Memorial Dr, Cambridge, MA, United States
Aalto Studio
Address: Tiilimäki 20, Helsinki, Finland
Helsinki Polytechnical University
Address: Miestentie 3, Espoo, Finland
Rovaniemi Library
Address: Jorma Eton tie 6, Rovaniemi, Finland
Bremen Apartment Building
Address: Philipp-Scheidemann-Straße 1, Bremen, Germany
Paimio Hospital
Address: Alvar Aallontie 275, Paimio, Finland
Three Crosses Church
Address: Ruokolahdentie 27, Imatra, Finland
Wolfsburg Cultural Center
Address: Alvar-Aalto-Kulturhaus, Porschestraße 51, Wolfsburg, German
Seinäjoki Center
Address: Koulukatu 21, Seinäjoki, Finland
Rautatalo
Address: Keskuskatu 1-3, Helsinki, Finland
Jyväskylä Museum
Address: Alvar Aallon katu 7, 40600 Jyväskylä, Finland