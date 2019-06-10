Canovas Cassart House / LaBoqueria

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. The project, an detached single-family house, begins with three main ideas. First, the low environmental impact. Both in the construction phase and in the use of the house, maximum energy efficiency and minimum environmental impact are sought. The structure of the house is CLT (contralaminated wood) and a dry construction has been chosen, with the use of the most sustainable materials as possible. The house is equipped with an aerothermal system accompanied by solar panels that cool and heat a floor heating system. The air conditioning set is complemented by a system of air renewal with heat recovery that allows to constantly ventilate the interior air without losing the comfort of the interior.

The second place bioclimatic functioning. The site offers the building very good solar capture throughout the day, hence the project tries to make the most of solar collection and demand minimum installed air conditioning systems. The East, West and North facades are very hermetic, while the South facade is the one with a different character. In it the sun is captured with large openings, which in the coldest months allow the entry of solar rays to almost half the house. For the hot months this facade has a system of shutters on the first floor and a large pergola of 3m deep with retractable cover that allows to protect from the solar rays according to the time of year.

Finally, it is a project that looks after the comfort of users over time. Juan and Assumpta wanted a house that responded to their current situation, where they live with their teenage son and a grandmother, but understand that this situation is temporary in the mid term. So for them, who are the main users, the design allows them to have a comfortable, spacious, adapted, single-storey house and very related to the outside. The ground floor responds to the will of Juan and Assumpta to form a house in itself, a concatenation of very open spaces, which could work without doors where there is a day area turned towards the garden and is gaining privacy as you reach the area of ​​the rooms. On the contrary, the first floor can operate independently. It consists of two rooms with bathroom that allow in the future to be enabled as an independent area by the son, only changing the bathroom for a kitchen.