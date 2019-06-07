World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Shopping Centers
  4. France
  5. Studio Malka Architecture
  6. 2018
  7. Homecore Store / Studio Malka Architecture

Homecore Store / Studio Malka Architecture

  • 02:00 - 7 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Homecore Store / Studio Malka Architecture
Save this picture!
Homecore Store / Studio Malka Architecture, © Laurent Clement
© Laurent Clement

© Laurent Clement © Laurent Clement © Laurent Clement © Laurent Clement + 20

Save this picture!
© Laurent Clement
© Laurent Clement

Text description provided by the architects. Paris based manswear label Homecore, created over 25 years ago as the first street wear brand in France, has commisioned Studio Malka Architecture to design his brand new shop in Les Champs-Elysées. This project is inspired by the legendary spraycan logo Krylon and Homecore’s Color Therapy concept.  It’s a check to graffiti, a love decalaration to the « Peace, Love, Unity and Having Fun » fundamental statements of this culture.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Clement
© Laurent Clement

Seven arches define the façade: they are the origin of the chromatic axis that crosses the shop, just like dropped shadows. Those openings are the Newton’s prism that disperses white light into the spectrum colors. The shop turns into a chromatic space, a physical representation of the chromatic circle where vivid tints intersect and add up on each crossing, creating alliances between the masses.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Clement
© Laurent Clement
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Laurent Clement
© Laurent Clement

The intersection of each of the arcs creates an additive color; red adds to blue to create purple, or to yellow for orange. Each radiation corresponds to a refractive index, and each intersection is an additive synthesis of the circle where the colors transforms itself. This project is a three-dimensional representation of the chromatic circle, and gives tangible form to the immaterial space of the spectrum, where the color structures the space just as a material.

Save this picture!
© Laurent Clement
© Laurent Clement

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Studio Malka Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Shopping centers France
Cite: "Homecore Store / Studio Malka Architecture" 07 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918587/homecore-store-studio-malka-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream