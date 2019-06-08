Rietacher Housing / Urben Seyboth Architekten

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. The initial concept is derived from the existing park like scenery. Like scattered stones, the non- orthogonal buildings gather around a central place. The group of buildings consists of a single family house, double single family houses and multi-family houses which hardly differ from the architectural language in size and proportions. The irregular shaped buildings provide a huge variation of visual angels and perspectives.

The composition of the buildings and the designed parkland by well-known landscape architects Vetschpartner allow for the landscape to remain “open” throughout the whole settlement. Mirrored floor plans and ever changing perspectives avoid repetitive effects. The building shells consist of open cedar-wood slats (Western Red Cedar) and seem to blend in the woods behind. Behind the slats, the wind-proof sealing in various colours reveals a subtle, hardly perceptible play of colours. The perforated façades with different high balustrades offer plenty of light in the interior rooms and yet well-being and comfort.

In the upper floors the only minimal slope of the pitched roofs with a ceiling height of up to three meters is perceptible. The partly two-storey entrances are all oriented to the north. The sleeping rooms are oriented towards west, north and south and living areas and loggias are all oriented to the south. Each loggia provides maximum privacy. The underground parking lies meandering next to and between the buildings and “flows around” the basement floors of the individual building.

Building biology is the central aspect in the planning process and choice of material. All bedrooms have been shielded from earth rays and the settlement has been awarded with the certified labels "GI" (good indoor climate) and "Minergie" (Swiss registered quality label for new and refurbished low-energy-consumption buildings).