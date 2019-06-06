Trip around the chestnut / Gadea Burgaz + Pablo Losa

+ 26

Architects Gadea Burgaz, Pablo Losa

Location Escuelas Trevijano, Calle Portales, 50, 26071 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain

Category Temporal Installations

Area 113.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photography Josema Cutillas, Courtesy of Goethe Institut

Manufacturers Loading...

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

”Trip around the chestnut” is a dry assemblage of wooden elements designed to emphasize the blossoming of the chestnut.

The project is an open air pavilion covered by sections in various parts. You can enter through 15 different doors, having a view through 13 windows, all centered around a chestnut, providing a cheery meeting place to sit a socialize.

The pavilion itself is in the shape of a C built with 13 structural frames that unfold radially around the centerpiece tree. Each frame is generated from two 50 mm boards that undergo a series of transformations to form a door-window-roof assembly. The pattern of the cuts in the boards changes slightly, creating an inversely proportional progression between the window and door gaps and the height of the roof.

The windows form a wall with seats around the tree, while the open doors give access to the semi-covered red gallery. The more rigid 30 mm poplar plywood boards will form the joints that articulate the thicker and larger pieces.

As for the colors, only one side of the 50 mm panels will be painted green. By having face A of wood color and face B of green color, a chromatic game is produced that depicts the rotation of the cut pieces. The window panels are painted pale turquoise green, while the panels of the doors are blue-green.

During springtime in the ”Plaza de las Escuelas Trevijano”, the greens, the wood and the movement of the pieces produce a continous elevation crowned by the pink chestnut flowers.

The dry assemblage and the symmetry of the pieces enable several colour and shape combinations. This pavilion takes another shape to adjust to the patio of Goethe Institut in Madrid, where it is currently installed and open to the public.