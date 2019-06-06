World
  7. Trip around the chestnut / Gadea Burgaz + Pablo Losa

Trip around the chestnut / Gadea Burgaz + Pablo Losa

  • 12:00 - 6 June, 2019
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Trip around the chestnut / Gadea Burgaz + Pablo Losa
Trip around the chestnut / Gadea Burgaz + Pablo Losa, © Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

© Josema Cutillas

  • Architects

    Gadea Burgaz, Pablo Losa

  • Location

    Escuelas Trevijano, Calle Portales, 50, 26071 Logroño, La Rioja, Spain

  • Category

    Temporal Installations

  • Area

    113.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photography

    Josema Cutillas, Courtesy of Goethe Institut
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

”Trip around the chestnut” is a dry assemblage of wooden elements designed to emphasize the blossoming of the chestnut.
The project is an open air pavilion covered by sections in various parts. You can enter through 15 different doors, having a view through 13 windows, all centered around a chestnut, providing a cheery meeting place to sit a socialize.

Plan and Section
Plan and Section

The pavilion itself is in the shape of a C built with 13 structural frames that unfold radially around the centerpiece tree. Each frame is generated from two 50 mm boards that undergo a series of transformations to form a door-window-roof assembly. The pattern of the cuts in the boards changes slightly, creating an inversely proportional progression between the window and door gaps and the height of the roof. 

Concept Scheme
Concept Scheme
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
Scheme 1
Scheme 1

The windows form a wall with seats around the tree, while the open doors give access to the semi-covered red gallery. The more rigid 30 mm poplar plywood boards will form the joints that articulate the thicker and larger pieces.

Cortesía de Goethe Institut
Cortesía de Goethe Institut
Pieces Scheme
Pieces Scheme

As for the colors, only one side of the 50 mm panels will be painted green. By having face A of wood color and face B of green color, a chromatic game is produced that depicts the rotation of the cut pieces. The window panels are painted pale turquoise green, while the panels of the doors are blue-green. 
During springtime in the ”Plaza de las Escuelas Trevijano”, the greens, the wood and the movement of the pieces produce a continous elevation crowned by the pink chestnut flowers.

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

The dry assemblage and the symmetry of the pieces enable several colour and shape combinations. This pavilion takes another shape to adjust to the patio of Goethe Institut in Madrid, where it is currently installed and open to the public.

© Josema Cutillas
© Josema Cutillas

Project location

Cite: " Trip around the chestnut / Gadea Burgaz + Pablo Losa" [Viaje alrededor del castaño / Gadea Burgaz + Pablo Losa] 06 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918575/trip-around-the-chestnut-gadea-burgaz-plus-pablo-losa/> ISSN 0719-8884

