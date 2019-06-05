Guesthouse Share Together with Draindot / STARSIS + ilsang workroom

+ 39

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

The Beginning of Draindot

Our client seemed to be confused. She purchased a land lot she fell in love with during a vacation, out of a simple thought that she wanted to live in the Jeju Island, and that was the beginning of Draindot. Started with high expectation, the first building design was a failure, and things were rough for her until she met ilsang_workroom to re-design, and started re-building with us, STARSIS, step by step. As you can see, Draindot started with just a vague idea.

There was no big overarching theme such as ‘express the beautiful culture of Jeju Island.’ After all, this place is already a part of Jeju. As someone living in Jeju for just five years, I am bound to be unaware of many aspects of Jeju, and that is why I wanted a silent blending into Jeju. I wanted to achieve a wholesome relaxing experience without interacting with the others. My expectation was that the passage of time would teach us about the Jeju Island.

We wanted to make a good building “together”, not bound by the norms of contractor-client relationship. We all wanted to get rid of cumbersome bluffing and be frank. Draindot was built in such an earnestness, because that was what everyone wanted.

A Place to Relax for Families

Though guests fill the house now, our client originally planned to make this place home. Thus the space has hints of our client here and there. Because the initial development started in 2015, she started preparations since then. Vintage lighting fixtures that had been stored endearingly have been placed on appropriate spots. In addition to the lightings,there are delicate traces of caretaking everywhere, arising from many small and thoughtful details.

Room 8/1 – 8/4

Every day, every time! The client asks me several times a day while looking at rooms 8/1 – 8/4. “Isn’t it pretty?” Now, the answer comes before questioning what she is referring to. She keeps asking until I say yes. Since everyone has their own taste, I confidently say: “I don’t think so, but I respect your opinion.” In truth I think relaxing and peaceful are more appropriate words than pretty, but I strive not to speak this out aloud.

Designing of this space required a lot of thought from the beginning to the end, since I wanted to give different kinds of voluminous and cozy feeling in small spaces using various objects and configurations. The resulting space is clean, crisp, and relaxing, yet hides many interesting small details.

Common Space (reception desk)

The Common Space is first space that one encounters when walking along the long concrete road. This is where Draindot starts. We hope that the space itself can welcome our guests even if the owner is not present. This is the space where we want to provide breakfast to visitors, and listen to and share stories about how you are living.



Wrapping Up

One will gradually learn about the life in Jeju Island, which will not be always an easy process, but I hope Draindot will gradually blend in to the island.