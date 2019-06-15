The Planting Terrace And The Experience Pavilion / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Save this picture! children running on the terrace. Image © Chao Zhang

Architects MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Location Quanzhi Technology Innovation Park, Bao an District, Shenzhen, China

Category Community

Lead Architect Guansheng Zeng

Architecture Design Team Wenguo Luo, Jiayuan Shen, Fan Zhang | Yanlun Zhu, Fenglian Hong, Xun Chen

Area 2080.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chao Zhang

Landscape Design Team Wenguo Luo, Jiayuan Shen | Fenglian Hong, Xun Chen

Interior Design Team Wenguo Luo, Ziyun Mai | Yanlun Zhu

Landscape Hongrui Landscape Architecture Design

Client Shenzhen Jialingyu Industrial Limited Company More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! birdview in mid-air. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. With the advantage of geography, Shenzhen Shajing has largely developed the low-end manufacturing industry in the past two or three decades. The mass construction of factories not only destroyed the scenery wetland and farmland, but also brought chaos to the nearby suburb. Industrial parks and external urban spaces form negative places. In recent years, many residential buildings and schools were built around the industrial park.

Save this picture! the planting terrace under sunset. Image © Chao Zhang

This project hopes to provide a dynamic public space for workers, residents, teachers, students and the plant lovers by reshaping of the green humanities space. With various experiential activities held in the space, the traditional planting culture of Shajing is passed down in a new form, which is also a media for community building.

In the original site layout, there is an outdoor parking lot in the west next to the courtyard. In order to meet the demand for parking, and to improve the spatial quality of the courtyard, a large landscaped terrace was created which covers the parking lot. Connecting by the steps, this large terrace becomes the extension of the courtyard, with which the courtyard establishes the public space system of different levels, and the steps could provide seats for audience when outdoor activities are held in the courtyard.

Save this picture! the terrace being a green and dynamic space. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! children playing in the garden. Image © Chao Zhang

Concrete planting troughs are randomly placed on the terrace, where people can plant various crops and shrubs, depending on their individual preferences, so that these crops and shrubs create interesting and vivid landscape. The big hole on the terrace provides better sunlight for the parking lot below, and the cinnamomum camphora in the middle of the hole also provides greenery for parking.

Save this picture! different kinds of activities. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! the bench space being a playground. Image © Chao Zhang

At the same time, in the northeast of the terrace, there is a planting pavilion made of exposed concrete, which brings plant lovers together to learn from one another. The first floor is a public space for exhibition, communication and lectures, while program of the second floor is a planting and training space. The two-storey height green vegetation wall exhibits various plants, while the two-storey height space becomes learning place for people to communicate and interact with each other.

Save this picture! experience pavilion night view. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! the scene of communication in the experience pavilion. Image © Chao Zhang

The cantilevered staircase and the hanging floor in the building make it light and delicate. At the same time, the two entrances with different levels in the building create a closer connection among the terrace, the interior space and the courtyard.