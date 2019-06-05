World
Studio Gang's 11 Hoyt Tops Out in Brooklyn

© Binyan Studios
The Studio Gang-designed 11 Hoyt has topped out in Brooklyn to its full height of 620 feet. Offering 481 luxury residential condominiums, with interiors by Michaelis Boyd Associates, 11 Hoyt features a scalloped façade comprised of exquisitely crafted, shimmering cast concrete and glass, animated by bays that appear to peel away from the building and change as sunlight moves across them throughout the day.

© Tom Harris courtesy of Studio Gang
© Tom Harris courtesy of Studio Gang

The Studio Gang scheme, designed in collaboration with Hill West Architects, reclaims a former parking garage site in a rapidly-densifying area, where the population has increased by 40% in twenty years. 11 Hoyt is set to transform the site into an elevated green podium anchored by a 770,000-square-foot (71,000-square-meter) residential tower.

© Tom Harris courtesy of Studio Gang
© Tom Harris courtesy of Studio Gang

The scheme’s green podium acts as a fifth façade for the building; an indoor-outdoor environment encouraging neighbors to meet and interact among trees and gardens. As the 620-foot-tall (190-meter-tall) scheme rises, the tower’s façade pushes out in plan to create expanded living spaces for the 490 residential units, arranged in 190 unique floor plans.

© Jesse David Harris
© Jesse David Harris

As the tower tops out, it’s great to see the façade come to life. It’s made up of a series of bay window types that collectively create a dynamic sweep on the exterior while providing individual, unique experiences from inside the homes.
-Jeanne Gang, Founding Principal of Studio Gang

© Jesse David Harris
© Jesse David Harris

More information on the scheme can be found on our previous coverage here.

News via: Studio Gang

About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio Gang's 11 Hoyt Tops Out in Brooklyn" 05 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918523/studio-gangs-11-hoyt-tops-out-in-brooklyn/> ISSN 0719-8884

