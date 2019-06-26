World
  3. 16 Brick Cladding Constructive Details

16 Brick Cladding Constructive Details

16 Brick Cladding Constructive Details
Brick Veneer Wall. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Brick Veneer Wall. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Traditionally, bricks have been used in architecture to fulfill a double function: structural and aesthetic. While they act as an effective and resistant modular solution in building structures, their faces can be exposed to constitute their architectural appearance, generating facades rich in texture and color, thanks to the iron present in the clay they are composed of.

At present, there are products that allow the attractive appearance of bricks to be merged with other structural systems, separating their functions and providing the necessary freedom of design so that the facades can adapt creatively in favor of the conditions of each project and the requirements of its users.

La Géode / ADHOC architectes. Image © Adrien Williams Four51 Marlborough / Hacin + Associates. Image © Trent Bell Photography Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building / Mecanoo + Sasaki Associates. Image Cortesía de Mecanoo Moody Center for the Arts / Michael Maltzan Architecture. Image © Nash Baker + 21

Brick cladding, also called "Face Bricks", can be specified in a large number of colors and textures, and in their summation and variation –thanks to their different shapes and sizes– they can create facades of great complexity and beauty.

Review below a series of didactic details and axonometric brick cladding created by our partner Endicott.

Cortesía de Endicott
Cortesía de Endicott

Chimmey Cap Details

Chimmey Cap Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Chimmey Cap Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Typical Foundation Details

Typical Foundation Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Foundation Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Foundation Details Continued. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Foundation Details Continued. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Foundation Details Continued. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Foundation Details Continued. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Fire Resistant

Fire Resistant . Image Cortesía de Endicott
Fire Resistant . Image Cortesía de Endicott

Chimmey Cap Details

Chimmey Cap Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Chimmey Cap Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Chimmey Cap Details

Chimmey Cap Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Chimmey Cap Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Typical Lintel Details

Typical Lintel Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Lintel Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Lintel Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Lintel Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Typical Jamb Details

Typical Jamb Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Jamb Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Jamb Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Jamb Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Typical Sill Details

Typical Sill Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Sill Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Sill Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Sill Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Typical Eave Details

Typical Eave Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Eave Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Eave Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott
Typical Eave Details. Image Cortesía de Endicott

Applied brick claddings

Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building / Mecanoo + Sasaki Associates

Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building / Mecanoo + Sasaki Associates. Image Cortesía de Mecanoo
Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building / Mecanoo + Sasaki Associates. Image Cortesía de Mecanoo

La Géode / ADHOC architectes

La Géode / ADHOC architectes. Image © Adrien Williams
La Géode / ADHOC architectes. Image © Adrien Williams

Four51 Marlborough / Hacin + Associates

Four51 Marlborough / Hacin + Associates. Image © Trent Bell Photography
Four51 Marlborough / Hacin + Associates. Image © Trent Bell Photography

Moody Center for the Arts / Michael Maltzan Architecture

Moody Center for the Arts / Michael Maltzan Architecture. Image © Nash Baker
Moody Center for the Arts / Michael Maltzan Architecture. Image © Nash Baker

Find more projects using brick cladding here.

    José Tomás Franco
    Author

    Cite: Franco, José Tomás. "16 Brick Cladding Constructive Details" [16 detalles constructivos de revestimientos en ladrillo] 26 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918494/16-brick-cladding-constructive-details/> ISSN 0719-8884

