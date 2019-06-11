World
  Dongyuan Yuejing Kindergarten / Chengdu Tianhua

Dongyuan Yuejing Kindergarten / Chengdu Tianhua

  20:00 - 11 June, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Dongyuan Yuejing Kindergarten / Chengdu Tianhua, facade. Image © Yang Yuan
  • Architects

    Chengdu Tianhua

  • Location

    Inside the west third ring, Fengdong new town, Weiyang District, Xi 'an, China

  • Category

    Kindergarten

  • Lead Architects

    Xin Nie, Shengzhao Shu

  • Design Team

    Xin Nie, Shengzhao Shu, Rui Chen, Laihua Hou, Ming Ye

  • Area

    2700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Yang Yuan, Shengzhao Shu

  • Interior Design

    Li Yizhong Interior Design

  • Landscape Design

    Aoya Design Group

  • Consultant for curtain wall

    Shanghai MUMING Curtain Design Co. Ltd

  • Structure Design

    Sichuan Zhouyu Huazhou

  • Client

    Xi 'an HuaYu、DongYuan
birdview. Image © Yang Yuan
Text description provided by the architects. Xi’an Huayu Dongyuan Yuejing Kindergarten perfectly integrates the city's lamplight and ancient aesthetics rhyme with modern architectural conception and exquisite material selection to create a luster addition to the ancient capital for thousands of years.

architecture figure. Image © Yang Yuan
The project is situated in the west of the Third Ring Road of Xi’an City, on the Xixian new district development axis. The site is narrow and irregular. Restricted by the site configuration, the architectural volume is bound to break from conventional thinking. Designer inspired from the form of multi-round mass study of random blocks stacking, through the combination of several blocks in an unconventional way, to configure this free and flexible architectural space.

architecture figure. Image © Yang Yuan
Red brick, as a traditional building material, represents the precipitation of culture and history. Its unique material attributes endow this cultural architecture with unique disposition.

birdview. Image © Yang Yuan
architecture analysis
facade. Image © Yang Yuan
Although the traditional brick-laying method can present the sense of culture and history, however it’s unable to effectively protect the cleanliness and flatness of the building surface, which is far from the fine appearance pursued by the project. Therefore, one of the key targets of this project is to investigate the balance with the material selection and fine appearance.

architecture figure. Image © Yang Yuan
architecture figure. Image © Yang Yuan
Dry-hanging terracotta brick is the material that not only possesses all material properties of red brick, but also ensures the fine quality of appearance. Through different bricklaying methods such as staggering, hollowing out, concave and convex, the façade have achieved richness of architectural expression.

landscape. Image © Yang Yuan
On the night falls, the LED slowly light up, the hanging stairs volume gradually shows its distinctiveness and becoming the focal point of the whole building. The fritted glass breaks the dullness brought by conventional frosted glass. Its crystal and transparent appearance forms a strong visual contrast with the warm and dense red brick that metaphorize the new shoots blooming out from the trunk of history.

architecture figure. Image © Yang Yuan
