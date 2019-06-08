Watch Manhattan Grow over 400 Years

The island of Manhattan is one of the most recognizable urban centers in the world. For the past four hundred years, the island that so many New Yorkers call home has changed and evolved depending on the needs of its inhabitants – today totaling over 8 million.

To chart the evolution of Manhattan, NeoMam Studios has teamed up with Angie’s List to dig into the archives of the New York Public Library and Library of Congress. The result is an animation and series of maps that chart the growth of Manhattan beginning with 1609, and arriving at 2019.

For further details on the project, and information behind the maps produced, visit the Angie’s List page here. The collaboration follows on from previous investigations by NeoMam, including what New York’s Central Park could have looked like, and five U.S. monuments that were never built.