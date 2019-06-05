World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Edward Williams Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects

  • 16:00 - 5 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects
Save this picture!
Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects, © Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

© Agnese Sanvito © Agnese Sanvito © Agnese Sanvito © Agnese Sanvito + 18

  • Engineering

    Cundall

  • Consultants

    Cundall, Ridge, Heasmans, KP Acoustics
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Text description provided by the architects. In a quiet mews in the heart of Paddington, in central London, UK, is the new office of a business that invests internationally in sustainable agriculture. The part-restoration, the part-rebuild project is a little jewel in Edward Williams Architects international projects portfolio. The design has transformed the shell of a double fronted mews building into a contemporary and timeless workplace for a small but growing boutique office. With sustainability driving the client’s business, the building represents this ongoing commitment. A zero carbon sustainable strategy was adopted for the 210sqm building by replacing the gas supply with 100% renewable electricity bought from a sustainable source.

Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Designing with natural materials and through an honest expression of structure and detailing, the Architect has restored as much as possible of the existing building fabric to achieve an economy of materials and a sense of historic place. The offices derive their character from the retained brickwork, natural oak linings and dark grey painted steel throughout. Externally, the refurbishment respects the existing building and is sensitive to the context. In a conservation area, the three-story building sits comfortably alongside the other buildings in the mews, with lead roofing and windows matching its neighbors’.

Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

As a response to the challenge of building in a narrow mews, new structural elements were designed to be fabricated off-site and then “bolted” together on-site to maximize quality, reduce the installation period, construction waste, and noise. Inside, the client wanted private professional office spaces without detracting from the intimate, friendly atmosphere that is characteristic of the office and the domestic scale of the mews house. Through the simple differentiation by the level of public spaces on the ground floor, and private offices on the upper floors, all linked by an open stair with fully glazed screens, a sense of community is generated while maintaining privacy where required. 

Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Previously a vacant shell, the refurbished property now completes the vibrant community of the mixed-use mews. A double set of glazed, folding garage-style doors allows light to flood in, and when fully opened in the summer, the doors create a seamless connection to the picturesque mews outside. The exposed soffit timbers in the 3.4m high ceiling create a sculptural element, with the large oak joists bringing depth to the interior. This boutique office has an authentic London character: a contemporary warm interior with ample daylight and views onto the mews.

Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito
Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

Its flexible internal spaces, contemporary furniture, and zero carbon strategy make it a suitable project for the client’s London outpost. Edward Williams Architects has wide experience working across all sectors, both in the UK and abroad. The studio has worked on different building types, from single-family homes to major hospitals, from office interiors to major cultural projects and from sports venues to interiors and master plans. This diversity of experience geographically and between sectors allows the studio to deliver "best in class” design responses and solutions for clients worldwide and informs every design project.

Save this picture!
© Agnese Sanvito
© Agnese Sanvito

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Edward Williams Architects
Office

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors United Kingdom
Cite: "Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects" 05 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918430/office-in-paddington-edward-williams-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream