World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installation
  4. Italy
  5. Plastique Fantastique
  6. 2019
  7. Blurry Venice Installation / Plastique Fantastique

Blurry Venice Installation / Plastique Fantastique

  • 06:00 - 5 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blurry Venice Installation / Plastique Fantastique
Save this picture!
Blurry Venice Installation / Plastique Fantastique, Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique + 11

  • Architects

    Plastique Fantastique

  • Location

    Giardini della Biennale, Giazzo street, 30122 Venice VE, Italy

  • Category

    Installation

  • Plastique Fantastique

    Marco Canevacci & Yena Young

  • Area

    212.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

Text description provided by the architects. Imagine a space where neither wall nor ceiling nor floor exists. Like a city in a realm where land and water have no clear border. In this blurred dream-like space, visitors walk on water, projecting their own shadows and becoming performers and observers to each other.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

Blurry Venice is a oneiric experience, where the boundaries between environment and architecture disappear. Air, water, and skyline melt together. The installation distorts the perception and creates an illusion, which turns architectural construction into an imaginary landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

The expanding space is squeezed by many marble "briccole" sculpted by Fabio Viale, which creates a passage on the water where people can walk through. Blurry Venice is a site-specific installation for the Venice Pavilion, Venice Art Biennale 2019.

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Plastique Fantastique
Office

Product:

Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Installation Italy
Cite: "Blurry Venice Installation / Plastique Fantastique" 05 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918427/blurry-venice-installation-plastique-fantastique/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream