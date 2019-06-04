World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. NatureHumaine
  6. 2019
  7. Dessier Residence / NatureHumaine

Dessier Residence / NatureHumaine

  • 19:00 - 4 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Dessier Residence / NatureHumaine
Save this picture!
Dessier Residence / NatureHumaine, © Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

© Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams © Adrien Williams + 13

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Located in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, the transformation and expansion of this duplex into a single-family home is defined by the geometrical dialogue of two complementary volumes highlighted by a set of angles and contrasting tonalities. At the rear, the addition of a mezzanine allowing access to the roof terrace is read as an extension of the facade, stretching over three levels.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

On the first floor, a second volume extends the footprint of the building, contributing to the formal expression as a whole. The volumetric composition is guided by the desire to create a dynamic expression between these two angular entities. In each volume, two large folded panes of glass provide a visual connection with the garden below. Inside, monochrome spaces with subdued materials surround the staircase located at the heart of the household topped by a generous skylight.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

The central staircase made of openwork railings diffuses a zenithal light through the interior of the house. From the ground floor to the mezzanine, the staircase runs on three levels all the way to the family room giving access to the roof terrace. The interplay of volumes defines a close relationship between the living space and the roof terrace, which creates a space to contemplate the urban landscape.

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
NatureHumaine
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Canada
Cite: "Dessier Residence / NatureHumaine" 04 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918426/dessier-residence-naturehumaine/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream