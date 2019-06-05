World
  7. Elliot Mono Cabin / Drop Structures

Elliot Mono Cabin / Drop Structures

  • 02:00 - 5 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elliot Mono Cabin / Drop Structures
Text description provided by the architects. The “Mono” was and is designed to optimize a professional space throughout. By designing a long, linear floor plan and combining it with a vaulted ceiling and expansive glazed openings, we were able to design + build a very open space that has the ability to be manipulated in various ways. This particular unit was built for a client who is using it as an escape from his daily life in a large city and has incorporated a lot of European aesthetics into the core of what the Mono is.

Plan
Plan
He specifically requested custom designed gates on the front and back that serve the dual purpose of providing protection and privacy yet would add another characteristic element to the build. With power being a limited option, all of the lights and outlets were procured under the knowledge of wanting to provide something extremely efficient and low electrical draw.

After the unit left our facility in Lethbridge, Alberta and arrived on site (via a Semi-truck + trailer) it only took 3 hours to set up and be ready for use. The majority of that time was specifically dedicated to crane set-up and tear down. This design + build was a fantastic project as it was specifically tailored to our core thesis of providing a simple solution in the form of an elegant structure for our clients' needs.

Axonometry 3
Axonometry 3
