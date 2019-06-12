World
  7. Artists’ Home and Studio / Piotr Brzoza Architekten

Artists’ Home and Studio / Piotr Brzoza Architekten

  • 10:00 - 12 June, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Artists’ Home and Studio / Piotr Brzoza Architekten
Artists’ Home and Studio / Piotr Brzoza Architekten, © Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

© Jakub Certowicz

© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

Text description provided by the architects. Two buildings for an artist-couple and their children - a residence and a studio - were built in a residential district on the outskirts of Krakow. One of them is a transformed house started by somebody else and left unfinished; the other was built from scratch.

© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

Views open onto the fields behind the back fence. Each building is autonomous in its geometry and elevation materials, but they create one spatial composition enclosing a small square at the end of a quiet street, but not separated from it by any fence.

© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
First floor plan
First floor plan
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

The views onto the surrounding landscape are the main advantage of this location, so both the elevations and interiors were designed to make the most of them. Main rooms, located on the upper floor, are furnished with large terraces. Interiors on several lev- els are connected by an open flight of stairs.

© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz
Section A-A
Section A-A
© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

The studio building houses an atelier on the upper floor, and a film studio in the basement, with a small projection room and an intimate work area giving onto a sunken patio. The levels are connected by an elevator for transporting canvasses.

© Jakub Certowicz
© Jakub Certowicz

Piotr Brzoza Architekten
Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Poland
Cite: "Artists’ Home and Studio / Piotr Brzoza Architekten" 12 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918414/artists-home-and-studio-piotr-brzoza-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

