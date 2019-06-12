Artists’ Home and Studio / Piotr Brzoza Architekten

+ 25

Architects Piotr Brzoza Architekten

Location Cracovia, Poland

Category Houses

Lead Architects Piotr Brzoza

Design Team Piotr Brzoza, Lukasz Wolenski

Area 875.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Jakub Certowicz

Manufacturers

Clients private

Engineering Vindol, Michal Kucharski, Krakow

Installations engineer Pawel Kasperski, Krakow

Electro engineer Inel, Antoni Slabon, Krakow

Landscape RS Architektura Krajobrazu, Warszawa

General Contractor Nowbud, Krakow

Manufacturers

Text description provided by the architects. Two buildings for an artist-couple and their children - a residence and a studio - were built in a residential district on the outskirts of Krakow. One of them is a transformed house started by somebody else and left unfinished; the other was built from scratch.

Views open onto the fields behind the back fence. Each building is autonomous in its geometry and elevation materials, but they create one spatial composition enclosing a small square at the end of a quiet street, but not separated from it by any fence.

The views onto the surrounding landscape are the main advantage of this location, so both the elevations and interiors were designed to make the most of them. Main rooms, located on the upper floor, are furnished with large terraces. Interiors on several lev- els are connected by an open flight of stairs.

The studio building houses an atelier on the upper floor, and a film studio in the basement, with a small projection room and an intimate work area giving onto a sunken patio. The levels are connected by an elevator for transporting canvasses.