Boldog-Özséb Lookout Tower / Koller Studio

+ 23

Architects Koller Studio

Location Pilisszentkereszt, Zöld turista-ösvény, Hungary

Category Renovation

Lead Architects Koller József

Design Team Hoffecker Ákos, Lőke Ferenc

Area 50.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Hajdú József

Clients Pilis Park Wood Co. Ltd.

Existing geodetic tower height 12.50 m

Existing geodetic tower diameter 3.50 m

Planned look-out tower height 17.25 m

Planned look-out tower diameter 9.20 m

Look-out tower new visitor level 12.90 m, with 50.0 m2 area.

Text description provided by the architects. In the eighties at Pilis-tető a military base was in function, the ruins of this is still found today in the area. At the 762 meter high hilltop was even a reinforced concrete tower building for surveying targets. The Pilis Park Wood Co. Ltd. supported by the Institute of Geodesy, Cartography and Remote Sensing planned this tower expansion to look-out point meanwhile maintaining the original function.

The project partially implemented EU funding, which made it mandatory in the use of structures made of wood construction. This clause was no stranger to the design concept development, rather helped the two separate functions to display material in use.

Survey and the look-out function had to be completely separated because of the assets protection. The reinforced concrete tower expanded with a new wide reinforced concrete cap, inside remained the independent ascent to the geodetic level, while surrounded by scots pine (Pinus sylvestris) glulam staircase leads to the lookout roof terrace.

The look-out tower is made up of the outer boundary wall of vertical wooden beams, which function as a supporting structure and at the same time handrail as well. Gradually over the surrounding countryside around Pilis-tető before the visitors, the exterior and the interior experience simultaneously accessing the stairs riders.