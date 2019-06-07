World
Boldog-Özséb Lookout Tower / Koller Studio

  7 June, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Boldog-Özséb Lookout Tower / Koller Studio
Boldog-Özséb Lookout Tower / Koller Studio, © Hajdú József
© Hajdú József

© Hajdú József © Hajdú József © Hajdú József © Hajdú József + 23

  • Architects

    Koller Studio

  • Location

    Pilisszentkereszt, Zöld turista-ösvény, Hungary

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Lead Architects

    Koller József

  • Design Team

    Hoffecker Ákos, Lőke Ferenc

  • Area

    50.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Hajdú József

  • Clients

    Pilis Park Wood Co. Ltd.

  • Existing geodetic tower height

    12.50 m

  • Existing geodetic tower diameter

    3.50 m

  • Planned look-out tower height

    17.25 m

  • Planned look-out tower diameter

    9.20 m

  • Look-out tower new visitor level

    12.90 m, with 50.0 m2 area.
© Hajdú József
© Hajdú József

Text description provided by the architects. In the eighties at Pilis-tető a military base was in function, the ruins of this is still found today in the area. At the 762 meter high hilltop was even a reinforced concrete tower building for surveying targets. The Pilis Park Wood Co. Ltd. supported by the Institute of Geodesy, Cartography and Remote Sensing planned this tower expansion to look-out point meanwhile maintaining the original function.

© Hajdú József
© Hajdú József
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Hajdú József
© Hajdú József

The project partially implemented EU funding, which made it mandatory in the use of structures made of wood construction. This clause was no stranger to the design concept development, rather helped the two separate functions to display material in use.

© Hajdú József
© Hajdú József

Survey and the look-out function had to be completely separated because of the assets protection. The reinforced concrete tower expanded with a new wide reinforced concrete cap, inside remained the independent ascent to the geodetic level, while surrounded by scots pine (Pinus sylvestris) glulam staircase leads to the lookout roof terrace.

© Hajdú József
© Hajdú József
Section
Section
© Hajdú József
© Hajdú József

The look-out tower is made up of the outer boundary wall of vertical wooden beams, which function as a supporting structure and at the same time handrail as well. Gradually over the surrounding countryside around Pilis-tető before the visitors, the exterior and the interior experience simultaneously accessing the stairs riders.

© Hajdú József
© Hajdú József

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
