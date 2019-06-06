Mulato House / taller paralelo

+ 20

Architects taller paralelo

Location Ocuilan de Arteaga, Mexico

Category Houses

Area 42.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photography Zaickz Studio

Design Team Paola Azocar, Nadia Martínez, Addai Ramírez, Damián Villeda, Jessica Cano, Ricardo García, Yesica Martínez

Construction ¡Échale! a tu casa, PienZa Sostenible

Lighting ILWT (Miguel Ángel Vega)

Structure Cafel

Drainage Engineering taller paralelo

Furnishing Nomah More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Oculian de Arteaga, State of Mexico, Casa Mulato is initiated by the invitation of Reconsturir MX, Pienza Sostenible, Échale! a tu casa and Love Army México to support the design of a house for the family Mulato; who were affected by the 19S earthquakes.

Starting with an on-site interview with Teresa and Marco Antonio Mulato, the needs of an architectural program based on the resources destined to each of the houses by the aforementioned organizations were established.

The program resulted in a space of 42 m2 that includes an individual bedroom with storage for each of their three children and a master bedroom with storage for Mr and Mrs Mulato plus a shared bathroom, a kitchen and a dining room. The exterior was used for a washing area and a stove that is connected to the interior.

All the spaces were designed based on the orientation, the views, the natural ventilation of the spaces and the adoblock module.