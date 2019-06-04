Nuan Studio Designs Winning Norwegian Cultural Center for Oslo

Save this picture! CCNW. Image Courtesy of Nuan Studio

Hong Kong-based Nuan Studio has won the competition to design a new Cultural Center in the heart of Oslo, Norway. Dubbed CCNW, the project will be adjacent to ferry and cruise terminals with 360-degree views towards nature and the waterfront. Sited among the busiest piers in Oslo, the project aims to become a major point of attraction connecting the city to the sea.

CCNW was designed to echo the trail experience in Norwegian mountains and natural frozen waterfalls. The project focuses on providing civic spaces and an experiential journey from ground to top roof terrace which is accessible at different levels. The main program includes a library, exhibition spaces and auditorium that are formally stacked. Above, the roof terrace offers views across Oslo. These elements are wrapped with a monolithic glass façade and vertical features to recall a frozen waterfall. The building geometry slowly emerges from the ground up marking its presence as new icon for culture in Oslo.

The civic journey starts from the artificial lake at the foothill with an outdoor amphitheatre for public seating and occasional outdoor performances. Further up are green terraces, where visitors can stop by at the viewing deck with direct access to the main exhibition hall. Continuing up on the west side, there is a trail with series of seating areas with views towards the piers and historical district. At the next destination, the visitors arrive at a secret garden partially enclosed by the center's external glass facade; it is embellished with Nordic tall trees. The secret garden is accessible to the auditorium level and function as an extension of the project. As the journey goes on, the visitors arrive at the highest point; the roof terrace. The terrace offers 360-degree views of Oslo.

Despite the stacked program, the internal circulations are kept flexible. Through the public spaces, visitors enter to the lobby, opening up to a grand atrium with a café lounge and seating area at the ground level. An express lift is also provided for the public to go up directly to the top roof terrace. This lift can also serve as the auditorium artist backstage entrance from the basement level. The internal public circulation along the outer façade lets visitors enjoy the Oslo views from inside the building. In addition, the timber interior finish introduces a warm welcome from inside to outside.

Project team: Jaenes Bong, Queena Wang, Carlos Assunção, Ivan Chi