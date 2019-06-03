High Profile Architects Shortlisted for Pulse Nightclub Shooting Memorial

The shortlist has been announced for the design of the National Pulse Memorial & Museum in Orlando, Florida, honoring the 49 people killed during the Pulse nightclub shooting on June 12th, 2016. Established by the onePULSE Foundation, the open, two-stage international competition seeks to honor those killed while also supporting the families, survivors, and first responders.

Scheduled to open in 2022, the memorial and museum will include the Orlando Health Survivors Walk, and will be built on the site of the nightclub and nearby properties. The competition was launched in March 2019, with teams designing to convey the ethos of organizers onePULSE: “We will not late hate win.” 68 submissions were received from 19 countries, made up of 168 firms and 47 individual artists.

The six shortlisted teams are as follows:

Three years after the tragedy, the world continues to stand in solidarity with our community and in support of the 49, the survivors and the first responders. This is reflected in the significant response to our competition announcement and the interest from architects and designers from around the world. We are humbled by the depth of talent represented among the submissions and the teams shortlisted for the competition. We will be able to create a historic institution honoring the sacredness of this event and supporting the mission of onePULSE, while bringing world-class architecture and design to Orlando.

- Barbara Poma, CEO, onePULSE Foundation

A public exhibition of the shortlisted teams will take place in October 2019 at the Orange County Regional History Center in Orlando, accompanied by an online digital exhibition on the onePULSE website. The winning team will be announced in the same month.

News via: onePULSE