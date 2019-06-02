World
  WAY Studio Explore the Fun Side of Model-Making with a Series of LEGO Creations

WAY Studio Explore the Fun Side of Model-Making with a Series of LEGO Creations

WAY Studio Explore the Fun Side of Model-Making with a Series of LEGO Creations
WAY Studio Explore the Fun Side of Model-Making with a Series of LEGO Creations, © Way Studio
© Way Studio

Architects always find themselves searching for the most innovative ways of presenting their projects, going for elaborate models or Virtual Reality technologies driven by a passion for design, building, and creation. Perhaps this passion of architecture was triggered at an age earlier than expected, playing around with LEGO’s.

Now that LEGO has created an architecture-themed collection, the brand gave architecture lovers the opportunity to explore famous landmarks and recreate their structures with basic geometric blocks. Innovative architecture firm WAY Studio discovered the possibilities of model-making with LEGO’s and used its blocks as a design tool for a series of their projects.

© Way Studio

© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
© Way Studio
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

