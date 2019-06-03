House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

+ 21

Project Leader Inês Cordovil, Helga Constantino

Collaborators Humberto Silva, André Passos, Susana Rodrigues, Joana Simões

Engineering AFAconsult

Constructor JDS, Manuel Mateus Frazão

Built Area 1872.9 ft²

Site Area 227118.5 ft²

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with the boundless extents of the Alqueva lake, the house requires a centre: a protected courtyard embracing the water.

It uses the terrain to cast a dome that covers the social areas and is the life centre of the house. An inverted dome intersects it and creates an opening that lights the space, shaping its precise geometry and limits. The bedrooms open onto circular patios.

Amid a wide natural landscape, the scale of the house is that of the patios and superior dome. They are the sole visible elements, painted in radiant white.