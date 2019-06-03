World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Aires Mateus
  6. 2018
  7. House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus

  • 08:00 - 3 June, 2019
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus
Save this picture!
House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus, © João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

© João Guimarães © João Guimarães © João Guimarães © João Guimarães + 21

  • Project Leader

    Inês Cordovil, Helga Constantino

  • Collaborators

    Humberto Silva, André Passos, Susana Rodrigues, Joana Simões

  • Engineering

    AFAconsult

  • Constructor

    JDS, Manuel Mateus Frazão

  • Built Area

    1872.9 ft²

  • Site Area

    227118.5 ft²
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with the boundless extents of the Alqueva lake, the house requires a centre: a protected courtyard embracing the water.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

It uses the terrain to cast a dome that covers the social areas and is the life centre of the house. An inverted dome intersects it and creates an opening that lights the space, shaping its precise geometry and limits. The bedrooms open onto circular patios.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Save this picture!
Elevation / Section
Elevation / Section
Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Amid a wide natural landscape, the scale of the house is that of the patios and superior dome. They are the sole visible elements, painted in radiant white.

Save this picture!
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Aires Mateus
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "House in Monsaraz / Aires Mateus" [Casa em Monsaraz / Aires Mateus] 03 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918263/house-in-monsaraz-aires-mateus/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream