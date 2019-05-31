Istanbul's Futuristic Supertall TV Tower Nears Completion

Turkey-based firm Melike Altınışık Architects have released more details on the construction of Istanbul's 369-meter-tall Çamlıca TV and Radio Tower, including photographs by London-based architectural photography studio NAARO. The telecommunications tower evokes a sense of motion and rhythm within its silhouette that changes when viewed from different directions across the city.

The new telecommunications tower will replace several outdated structures currently in use and support an estimated 125 broadcasting transmitters. Designed for the Ministry of Transportation and Communication, the project is currently under construction, with the engineered façade expected to be completed in late 2019.

The design features restaurants, exhibition spaces, meeting areas, a panoramic elevator, and a two-story observation deck looking out over the Bosphorus Strait. There will be also a public foyer, cafe, and exhibition areas inside the podium which is transformed by the existing park walkway in Küçük Çamlıca Grove.

The tower has been topped with 145-meter steel mast supported by a 203-meter concrete core which, as of early April 2018, has reached the total height of 369 meters of construction (589 meters above sea level).

Architect: MELIKE ALTINISIK ARCHITECTS

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

Project Director: Melike Altınışık

Project Design Team: Melike Altınışık in collaboration with Daniel Widrig

Project Architects : Özge Çağlayan, Tuğba Okçuoğlu, Ayça Yontarım

Project Team: Melih Altınışık,Tan Akıncı, Begüm Aktaş, İrem Coşkun, Gül Ertekin, Büşra Güler, Çiğdem Nur Kebapçı, Selçuk Kişmir, Thomas Kleinow, Samed Tezgah, Ahmet Ünveren

Architectural Assistants: Ali Arslan, Yunus Emre Demirkıran, Zoe Georgio, Mazyvdas Samuolis, Beste Sensöz,

Competition Team: Melike Altınışık in collaboration with Daniel Widrig and Florian Dubiel (visualisation)

Structural Engineer: Balkar

Structural Peer Review: Thorton Tomasetti

Telecommunication Engineer: ABE Teknoloji

Electrical Engineer: HB Teknik

Mechanical Engineer: Çilingiroğlu

Wind Engineer: RWDI

Facade Engineer: Newtecnic

Landscape Architect: DS Landscape

Fire Strategy Consultant: Etik

Vertical Circulation Consultant: 3TEK

Acoustic Consultant: Pro-Plan

Lighting Design Consultant: Realities United, Darklighting

Way Finding Design Consultant: POMPAA

Quantity Survey and Fee Estimation: Entegre Project Management

Visualization: MIR

Photography: NAARO

Client: UDHB – Ministry of Transportation and Communication

Area: 29000m2

Year: 2011 - tbc