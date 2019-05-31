World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Daniel Libeskind Creates Installation to Mark Auschwitz Liberation

Daniel Libeskind Creates Installation to Mark Auschwitz Liberation

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Daniel Libeskind Creates Installation to Mark Auschwitz Liberation
Save this picture!
Daniel Libeskind Creates Installation to Mark Auschwitz Liberation, © Studio Libeskind
© Studio Libeskind

Daniel Libeskind has collaborated with photographer Caryl Englander and curator Henri Lustiger Thaler from the Amud Aish Memorial Museum to present a temporary exhibition at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum. “Through the Lens of Faith” opens on July 1st, 2019, marking the 75th anniversary of the concentration camp’s liberation in 1945.

© Studio Libeskind © Studio Libeskind © Studio Libeskind © Studio Libeskind + 6

Save this picture!
© Studio Libeskind
© Studio Libeskind

The exhibition consists of 21 color portraits taken by Caryl Englander of Jewish, Polish, and Sinti survivors of the camp, with the photographs taken over the course of three years. Englander sought to capture the subject intimately, with many looking directly into the lens with sleeves rolled up to display the camp’s infamous serial numbers.

Save this picture!
© Studio Libeskind
© Studio Libeskind

Three-meter-tall vertical steel panels are lined up on both sides of a path branching from the route leading to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum. The panels’ repetitive pattern is reminiscent of the stripes from the prisoners’ uniforms, while the exterior mirrored surface reflects the surrounding landscape and evokes physical and spiritual freedom. Visitors encounter the portraits upon entering the exhibition, each framed in a recessed vertical panel and overlaid with black glass etched with the words of the person’s experiential account of the camp.

Save this picture!
© Studio Libeskind
© Studio Libeskind

We can’t understand the millions that were murdered in the Holocaust, but we can understand one person’s story. This exhibition brings the stories of the survivors into focus while weaving their intimate accounts into the context of the camp and contemporary life.
-Daniel Libeskind

Save this picture!
© Studio Libeskind
© Studio Libeskind

The exhibition will be open from July 1st, 2019 to October 31st, 2020.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Daniel Libeskind Creates Installation to Mark Auschwitz Liberation" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918221/daniel-libeskind-creates-installation-to-mark-auschwitz-liberation/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream