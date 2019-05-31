World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Russia
  5. BIO-architects
  6. 2018
  7. Bridge House / BIO-architects

Bridge House / BIO-architects

  • 02:00 - 31 May, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bridge House / BIO-architects
Save this picture!
Bridge House / BIO-architects, Courtesy of Ivan Ovchinnikov
Courtesy of Ivan Ovchinnikov

Courtesy of Ivan Ovchinnikov © Art Lasovsky Courtesy of Ivan Ovchinnikov © Art Lasovsky + 23

  • Architects

    BIO-architects

  • Location

    Zaokskiy, Russia

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architects

    Ivan Ovchinnikov, Lev Anisimov

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Art Lasovsky
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ivan Ovchinnikov
Courtesy of Ivan Ovchinnikov

Text description provided by the architects. Out of comfort zone. You always need to go beyond your limits in order to be successful in business, art or any other field. We are going to the mountains, swimming in the oceans, falling in love, discovering new places in order to feel something new.

Save this picture!
© Art Lasovsky
© Art Lasovsky
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Art Lasovsky
© Art Lasovsky

This project has become a challenge for us and an unexpectable decision for a client. The idea of the second house on site was transformed into a game of the wooden structure between two banches.

Save this picture!
© Art Lasovsky
© Art Lasovsky
Save this picture!
Facade
Facade
Save this picture!
© Art Lasovsky
© Art Lasovsky

The internal space that was formed by the structure has become the wide open place for creative work. All the load carrying structure is made of wood. There is a living room with the kitchen, two sleeping rooms with the bathrooms and sleeping spaces on the second floor of the living room.

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
BIO-architects
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Russia
Cite: "Bridge House / BIO-architects" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918135/bridge-house-bio-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream