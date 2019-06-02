Cake and Breakfast Cafe / Hotels Only

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. Cake and Breakfast is a breakfast cafe, located in the 19th-century building in the very center of St. Petersburg. Preserving the interior contrast was the main wish of the customers, so we combined cute details, pink color, and brutality of concrete. There is a bar counter for takeaway orders on the 1st floor and two rooms for a pleasant breakfast on the 2nd floor.

We used concise surfaces: concrete, terrazzo, plaster, slatted texture. Details and furniture were made in local workshops: concrete hemispheres, triangular countertops using brass, mirrors with a white backing in the form of a bowl.

Arched metal structures zone the hall space on the second floor. They are combined with arched windows. There are custom made swivel sconces in the window slopes.​ Pink CezzleTile, cement tile, with terrazzo inserts are used in the bathroom.