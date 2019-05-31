World
  Tree House / Madeiguincho

Tree House / Madeiguincho

Tree House / Madeiguincho
Tree House / Madeiguincho, © João Carranca
© João Carranca

© João Carranca

  • Consultants

    Manuel Marrote (Master Carpenter), Tomaz Viana (Designer Maker), Fox & Bear (Design)

  • Collaborators

    Daniel Valtelhas (Lead Carpenter), Rui Peixoto (Carpenter), Bruno Gonçalves (Locksmith), Nuno Coelho de Oliveira (Apprentice Carpenter), Hugo Chapelas (Plumbing), Lucas … (Electrical)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© João Carranca
© João Carranca

Text description provided by the architects. We were challenged to design a tree house on a plain of pines and cork oaks. After visiting the site, a young and healthy pine was chosen, on a plateau overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. We assumed that the pine would serve as protection for the house and that the project would embrace the tree . Thus, it became natural to chose the material — from the structure to the covering, passing through its interior : pine . The project benefits of a view over the horizon during the day. At night, it favors a zenith view, since there are few other sources of light beyond that of the stars. In this way, the house suggests different experiences throughout the day and change of source of natural light.

© João Carranca
© João Carranca

The raw materiality of the exterior relates to the bark of the trees and rough expression. By contrast and due to the choice in its finish, the same material resulted in a lightweight and soft interior. The creation of a nest is present in the gesture of the elevation of the house, on the wood of handled appearance on the exterior, and on the depuration of the interior.

© João Carranca
© João Carranca
Corte 1
Corte 1
© João Carranca
© João Carranca

The simplicity of the spatial experience was, from the beginning, a key requirement of the client, making more palpable the distance from an urban way of life. In this way, it made sense to allow the evolution of this concept to the outside, through a balcony, near treetops and with a view of the sea, at a distance — space to breathe, see and feel nature.

© João Carranca
© João Carranca

The tree, the spatial organization and the entrance of zenithal light, help to filter the rising sunlight, favoring a long and natural awakening. Complementing, the balcony allows one to enjoy the gradual sunset towards the sea. 

© João Carranca
© João Carranca

A system of screens guarantees a certain level of shelter to the inhabitant, according to need and preference. The bathroom of this shelter reminds its user of its relationship with nature, from all circuits of water used, through the breeze, overlooking the pine forest, without compromising comfort.

© João Carranca
© João Carranca

Project location

About this office
Madeiguincho
Office

Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Portugal
Cite: "Tree House / Madeiguincho" [Casa da Árvore / Madeiguincho] 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918112/tree-house-madeiguincho/> ISSN 0719-8884

