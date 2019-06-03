Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works

Le Corbusier was a pioneer of the Modernist Movement in architecture. Throughout his career, he undertook an array of projects all around the world. See below for 17 of his works that have been named World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, as well as many more of his other popular pieces. Hopefully, someday you get to go and see them yourself!
Unité d’habitation (Housing Unit)
Address: 280 Boulevard Michelet, Marseille, Francia
Maison Guiette (Guiette House)
Address: Populierenlaan 32, Antwerp, Belgium
Capitol Complex
Address: Uttar Marg & Jan Marg, Chandigarh, India
National Museum of Western Art
Address: Ueno Park Street, Tokyo, Japan
Weissenhof-Siedlung House
Address: Rathenaustraße 1, Stuttgart, Germany
Curutchet House
Address: Avenida 53 320, La Plata, Argentina
La Tourette Convent
Address: Route de la Tourette, Lyon, France
Ville Savoye
Address: 82 Rue de Villiers, Poissy, Paris, France
Ronchamp (Notre Dame du Haut)
Address: 13 Rue de la Chapelle, Ronchamp, France
Maison La Roche
Address: 10 Square du Dr Blanche, Paris, France
Villa Le Lac
Address: Route de Lavaux 21, Corseaux, Switzerland
Cité Frugès
Address: 4 Rue le Corbusier, Pessac, France
Immeuble Clarté
Address: Rue Saint-Laurent 2 - 4, Geneva, Switzerland
Immeuble Molitor
Address: 29-21 Rue Nungesser et Coli, Paris, France
Usine Claude et Duval
Address: 1 Avenue de Robache, Saint-Dié, France
Cabanon de Le Corbusier (Le Corbusier's Cabin)
Address: Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Maison de la Culture
Address: Rue Saint-Just Malmont, Firminy, France.
Pavillon Suisse/ Swiss pavillion
Address: 7K Boulevard Jourdan, Paris, France
Sanskar Kendra Museum
Address: Bhagtacharya Road, close to Sardar Patel Bridge, Paldi, Ahmedabad, India.
Carpenter Center of Visual Arts
Address: 24 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA, United States
Heidi Weber Museum
Address: Höschgasse 8, Zürich, Switzerland
Mill Owners' Association Building
Address: Ashram Rd, Across from the Reserve Bank of India, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
United Nations Secretariat Building
Address: 405 E 42nd St, New York, United States
Gustavo Capanema Building
Address: R. da Imprensa 16, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil