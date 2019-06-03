World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works

Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works
Save this picture!
Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works , © Flickr user jacqueline_poggi. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
© Flickr user jacqueline_poggi. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Le Corbusier was a pioneer of the Modernist Movement in architecture. Throughout his career, he undertook an array of projects all around the world. See below for 17 of his works that have been named World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, as well as many more of his other popular pieces. Hopefully, someday you get to go and see them yourself!

Guía de arquitectura moderna: las obras de Le Corbusier - Google My Maps

Guía de arquitectura moderna: las obras de Le Corbusier

Unité d’habitation (Housing Unit)

Address: 280 Boulevard Michelet, Marseille, Francia

Save this picture!
© Steve de Vriendt
© Steve de Vriendt

Maison Guiette (Guiette House)

Address: Populierenlaan 32, Antwerp, Belgium

Save this picture!
© Wikimedia user Ad Meskens. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
© Wikimedia user Ad Meskens. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Capitol Complex

Address: Uttar Marg & Jan Marg, Chandigarh, India

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Antonio
© Fernanda Antonio

National Museum of Western Art

Address: Ueno Park Street, Tokyo, Japan

Save this picture!
© Flickr user pixelhut. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
© Flickr user pixelhut. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Weissenhof-Siedlung House

Address: Rathenaustraße 1, Stuttgart, Germany

Save this picture!
Wikipedia user: AndreasPraefck licensed under CC BY 3.0
Wikipedia user: AndreasPraefck licensed under CC BY 3.0

Curutchet House

Address: Avenida 53 320, La Plata, Argentina

Save this picture!
© ARQ+HIS
© ARQ+HIS

La Tourette Convent

Address: Route de la Tourette, Lyon, France

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapo
© Fernando Schapo

Ville Savoye

Address: 82 Rue de Villiers, Poissy, Paris, France

Save this picture!
© Flavio Bragaia
© Flavio Bragaia

Ronchamp (Notre Dame du Haut)

Address: 13 Rue de la Chapelle, Ronchamp, France

Save this picture!
© Gili Merin
© Gili Merin

Maison La Roche

Address: 10 Square du Dr Blanche, Paris, France

Save this picture!
© Flickr user pov_steve. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0
© Flickr user pov_steve. Licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Villa Le Lac

Address: Route de Lavaux 21, Corseaux, Switzerland

Save this picture!
© Wikimedia user Schwizgebel. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikimedia user Schwizgebel. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Cité Frugès

Address: 4 Rue le Corbusier, Pessac, France

Save this picture!
© Flickr user Lezzles. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
© Flickr user Lezzles. Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Immeuble Clarté

Address: Rue Saint-Laurent 2 - 4, Geneva, Switzerland

Save this picture!
© Wikimedia user Romano1246. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikimedia user Romano1246. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Immeuble Molitor

Address: 29-21 Rue Nungesser et Coli, Paris, France

Save this picture!
© Wikimedia user I, Sailko. Licensed under CC BY 2.5
© Wikimedia user I, Sailko. Licensed under CC BY 2.5

Usine Claude et Duval

Address: 1 Avenue de Robache, Saint-Dié, France

Save this picture!
© Wikimedia user Pymouss. Licensed under CC‑BY‑SA‑3.0
© Wikimedia user Pymouss. Licensed under CC‑BY‑SA‑3.0

Cabanon de Le Corbusier (Le Corbusier's Cabin)

Address: Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Save this picture!
© Wikimedia user Tangopaso. Public Domain
© Wikimedia user Tangopaso. Public Domain

Maison de la Culture 

Address: Rue Saint-Just Malmont, Firminy, France.

Save this picture!
Flickr user: Richard Weil. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
Flickr user: Richard Weil. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Pavillon Suisse/ Swiss pavillion

Address: 7K Boulevard Jourdan, Paris, France

Save this picture!
© Samuel Ludwig
© Samuel Ludwig

Sanskar Kendra Museum

Address: Bhagtacharya Road, close to Sardar Patel Bridge, Paldi, Ahmedabad, India.

Save this picture!
Wikipedia user: Nizil Shah Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Wikipedia user: Nizil Shah Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

 Carpenter Center of Visual Arts

Address: 24 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA, United States

Save this picture!
Wikipedia user: Gunnar Klack Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
Wikipedia user: Gunnar Klack Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

 Heidi Weber Museum

Address: Höschgasse 8, Zürich, Switzerland

Save this picture!
Wikipedia user: Roland zh Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Wikipedia user: Roland zh Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Mill Owners' Association Building

Address: Ashram Rd, Across from the Reserve Bank of India, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Save this picture!
© Thomas Winwood Mckenzie
© Thomas Winwood Mckenzie

United Nations Secretariat Building

Address: 405 E 42nd St, New York, United States

Save this picture!
Wikipedia user: Neptuul Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Wikipedia user: Neptuul Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

 Gustavo Capanema Building

Address: R. da Imprensa 16, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Save this picture!
via Wikipedia user: Marcos Leite Almeida Licensed under Public Domain
via Wikipedia user: Marcos Leite Almeida Licensed under Public Domain
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Architecture Guide: 24 Must-See Le Corbusier Works " [Guía de arquitectura moderna: 24 obras de Le Corbusier para visitar] 03 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918111/architecture-guide-24-must-see-le-corbusier-works/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream