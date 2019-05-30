World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Winners of the 2019 ArchDaily Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

The Winners of the 2019 ArchDaily Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Winners of the 2019 ArchDaily Refurbishment in Architecture Awards
Save this picture!
The Winners of the 2019 ArchDaily Refurbishment in Architecture Awards

The polls are closed and the votes are in! With nearly 30,000 votes cast over the last three weeks, we are ready to unveil the winners of ArchDaily's Refurbishment in Architecture Awards. This crowdsourced architecture award, developed in partnership with MINI Clubman, showcases the best refurbishment projects published on ArchDaily throughout 2018, with our readers filtering a 700 shortlist down to 16 finalists, and ultimately, three winners.

Reflecting ArchDaily's global reach, the 16 finalists hailed from 4 continents, with the three winners located in the United States, China, and Italy. The award, therefore, demonstrates the global importance of architectural refurbishment as a sustainable design.

Meet the Winners


1st Place

Expensify Portland Office / ZGF Architects

Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland
Save this picture!
© Garrett Rowland
© Garrett Rowland

2nd Place

Renovation of Cotton Lab in Changzhou / Atelier Archmixing

Save this picture!
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
© Qingshan Wu
© Qingshan Wu

3rd Place

Gucci Hub / Piuarch

Save this picture!
© Andrea Martiradonna
© Andrea Martiradonna
Save this picture!
© Andrea Martiradonna
© Andrea Martiradonna
Save this picture!
© Andrea Martiradonna
© Andrea Martiradonna
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "The Winners of the 2019 ArchDaily Refurbishment in Architecture Awards" 30 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918107/the-winners-of-the-2019-archdaily-refurbishment-in-architecture-awards/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream