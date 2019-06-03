World
The Wind Shape / Yong Ju Lee Architecture, © Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

© Yong Ju Lee Architecture © Yong Ju Lee Architecture © Yong Ju Lee Architecture © Yong Ju Lee Architecture + 20

© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The Wind Shape is a large-scale installation simulating the continuous movement of fabric blowing in the wind. The installed site is at Soda Museum in Hwaseong, South Korea, renovated from abandoned public bath facility and its old exposed concrete walls are used for the outdoor gallery.

© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Concept process
Concept process
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Through a computer dynamic engine in real time, overall shape with 300 different triangles are manipulated to find the optimized form for site condition, structure and cost as well as intuitive design of wind itself. Wind blowing canopy occupies the site and leads visitors’ route in bending form. It moves up and down, touching ground and sticking out over the wall.

© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Perforated pattern on the surface emphasizes the flow and wrinkle on the metal fabric and creates the shade under to rest and play with. Making visual contrast to raw concrete wall, white metal fabric attracts visitors and provides surreal atmosphere with spatial quality.

© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
Unrolled diagram
Unrolled diagram
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

People can also perceive this three dimensional installation though various opening in existing wall. 1.2mm and 1.6mm metal plates fabricated by CNC machine are assembled by welding and bolting and attached to the existing wall by mechanical anchoring.

© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

The Wind Shape is design for the exhibition “Flow Project : Building the Movement” at Soda Museum.

© Yong Ju Lee Architecture
© Yong Ju Lee Architecture

Project location

