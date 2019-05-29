World
Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN

  • 16:00 - 29 May, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial
Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN
Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN, © Ed Massery
© Ed Massery

© Ed Massery

  • Architects

    GBBN

  • Location

    Pittsburgh, PA, United States

  • Category

    Renovation

  • Architect in Charge

    Amanda Markovic, Anne Chen

  • Area

    1507.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ed Massery
© Ed Massery
© Ed Massery

Text description provided by the architects. Three prefabricated bamboo elements are at the heart of this renovation. Designed by GBBN and fabricated locally by two Carnegie Mellon School of Architecture alums, these striking millwork pieces bring warmth to a concrete Brutalist building and help turn it into a place for active learning. 

© Ed Massery
© Ed Massery

Near the entrance, “arbors” bring down the scale of the space and provide collaborative zones that feel sheltered within an active, social area.A “portal” in the middle separates the active space near the entry and circulation desk from quiet and focused work zones toward the back. The portal also offers students a range of alternative seating on and around its platform. A multi-media collaborative “den” at the back of the library lets larger groups work without disrupting others.

Plan
Plan
Section
Section

Additionally, prefabricated glass and metal modular work rooms were added to the space. They keep students visually connected to the rest of the library but provide acoustic privacy for group projects.

© Ed Massery
© Ed Massery

All four elements were fabricated off-site and installed in just two weeks during a campus break. To accommodate these changes, a large amount of little-used books were moved off-site while 12,000 of the most frequently requested titles remain.

© Ed Massery
© Ed Massery

Project location

Cite: "Carnegie Mellon University Sorrells Library Renovation / GBBN" 29 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918099/carnegie-mellon-university-sorrells-library-renovation-gbbn/> ISSN 0719-8884

