Jendretzki Proposes Off-Grid Eco Retreat for New York's Rat Island

Save this picture! Eco Retreat. Image Courtesy of Jendretzki Design

New York-based Jendretzki Design has created a proposal for an off-grid eco resort for New York’s Rat Island. Sited on the only isle off the city's Bronx borough that's privately owned, the project was made as prefab gabled cabins with large glass facades overlooking the ocean. Designed with zero-energy buildings, the site would run on solar and wind power with rainwater collection systems.

+ 9

As the team states, Rat Island is a privately-owned, 2.5-acre island that is just off of City Island Harbor and the greater Long Island Sound. Mostly made up of Manhattan schist bedrock, the island was once used as a quarantine hospital during the typhoid fever scares of the 1800s, but it is now vacant of any buildings due to the fact that the rocky outpost becomes submerged during high tide.

Access to Rat Island would be provided via air or water. As the studio said, "There is a small canal penetrating through the island that was carved out of the rocks about 100 years ago that we incorporated into the design so that canoes and small boats can arrive directly under the main building on high tide. It is approximately 2.5 acres (one hectare) in size, with sand and low plantings."

Structures on the island would be built with concrete braces and piers bolted into the landscape. The retreat would include cabins with pitched roofs, living areas, bedrooms, a kitchenette and bathroom. Pablo Jendretzki commented on the work, saying that “We are currently doing zoning analysis to determine variances needed so we can expand the current buildable setbacks. We are planning to develop an eco-boutique resort or retreat with individual pods or cabins, in addition to the main house."

Plans for the eco resort are currently conceptual. Jendretzki has designed the plans for the project to be carbon-neutral and sustainable.