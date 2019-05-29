World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Jendretzki Proposes Off-Grid Eco Retreat for New York's Rat Island

Jendretzki Proposes Off-Grid Eco Retreat for New York's Rat Island

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Jendretzki Proposes Off-Grid Eco Retreat for New York's Rat Island
Save this picture!
Jendretzki Proposes Off-Grid Eco Retreat for New York's Rat Island, Eco Retreat. Image Courtesy of Jendretzki Design
Eco Retreat. Image Courtesy of Jendretzki Design

New York-based Jendretzki Design has created a proposal for an off-grid eco resort for New York’s Rat Island. Sited on the only isle off the city's Bronx borough that's privately owned, the project was made as prefab gabled cabins with large glass facades overlooking the ocean. Designed with zero-energy buildings, the site would run on solar and wind power with rainwater collection systems.

Courtesy of Jendretzki Design Courtesy of Jendretzki Design Courtesy of Jendretzki Design Courtesy of Jendretzki Design + 9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jendretzki Design
Courtesy of Jendretzki Design

As the team states, Rat Island is a privately-owned, 2.5-acre island that is just off of City Island Harbor and the greater Long Island Sound. Mostly made up of Manhattan schist bedrock, the island was once used as a quarantine hospital during the typhoid fever scares of the 1800s, but it is now vacant of any buildings due to the fact that the rocky outpost becomes submerged during high tide.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jendretzki Design
Courtesy of Jendretzki Design

Access to Rat Island would be provided via air or water. As the studio said, "There is a small canal penetrating through the island that was carved out of the rocks about 100 years ago that we incorporated into the design so that canoes and small boats can arrive directly under the main building on high tide. It is approximately 2.5 acres (one hectare) in size, with sand and low plantings."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Jendretzki Design
Courtesy of Jendretzki Design

Structures on the island would be built with concrete braces and piers bolted into the landscape. The retreat would include cabins with pitched roofs, living areas, bedrooms, a kitchenette and bathroom. Pablo Jendretzki commented on the work, saying that “We are currently doing zoning analysis to determine variances needed so we can expand the current buildable setbacks. We are planning to develop an eco-boutique resort or retreat with individual pods or cabins, in addition to the main house."

Plans for the eco resort are currently conceptual. Jendretzki has designed the plans for the project to be carbon-neutral and sustainable.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Jendretzki Proposes Off-Grid Eco Retreat for New York's Rat Island" 29 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918089/jendretzki-proposes-off-grid-eco-retreat-for-new-yorks-rat-island/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream