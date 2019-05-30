World
  7. Hillside House / BAUEN

Hillside House / BAUEN

  • 08:00 - 30 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hillside House / BAUEN
Hillside House / BAUEN, © Federico Cairoli
  • Architects

    BAUEN

  • Location

    San Bernardino, Paraguay

  • Category

    Houses

  • Lead Architect

    Aldo Cristaldo Kegler, Dario Mereles

  • Area

    483.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Federico Cairoli

  • Other Participants

    Fátima Estigarribia, Marien Barchini

  • Calculation Engineer

    Francisco Munizaga
© Federico Cairoli
Text description provided by the architects. The Hillside House is located in San Bernardino, far enough away to drive off the noise, 45 minutes from the city of Asuncion, and close enough to enjoy its privileged nature.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
Therefore, the approach of the house on the hillside is implanted in an inclined base plane with more than 30% of an unparalleled view, an exuberant vegetation, a lake as the lanscape end, inserted in an protagonist environment.

© Federico Cairoli
© Federico Cairoli
The hillside is strengthened with the construction of the house as a negative of the topography, modifying the ground as little as possible, positive soil – negative house, allowing the making of a house in 3 levels, upper and lower levels as intimate of bedrooms; and the intermediate level contains the social área, the water mirror as a reflection of the protagonist vegetation, a landscape frame.

© Federico Cairoli
The simple composition is given by beams that are separated of axis 3 mts between themselves and 3 mts established as module, 1.5 mts as submodule, organizing all the spaces and directing the views always to the lake, always to the horizon.

© Federico Cairoli
The raw concrete provides the texture and esthetics of the volumen, in conjunction with the metal that is presented partly raw and naked.

© Federico Cairoli
The respect for the place as premise, where the vegetation dominates and defines the architecture. We can´t compete with the perfection and beauty of nature, we can only frame it and contemplate it.

© Federico Cairoli
About this office
BAUEN
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Paraguay
Cite: "Hillside House / BAUEN" [Casa en la ladera / BAUEN] 30 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918080/hillside-house-bauen/> ISSN 0719-8884

