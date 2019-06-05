World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. STUDIO QI
  6. 2019
  7. Stray Bird Boutique Hotel / STUDIO QI

Stray Bird Boutique Hotel / STUDIO QI

  • 23:00 - 5 June, 2019
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Stray Bird Boutique Hotel / STUDIO QI
Save this picture!
Stray Bird Boutique Hotel / STUDIO QI, day view. Image © Qingshan Wu
day view. Image © Qingshan Wu

terrace. Image © Qingshan Wu mirror. Image © Qingshan Wu living room. Image © Qingshan Wu living room. Image © Qingshan Wu + 25

  • Architects

    STUDIO QI

  • Location

    Yellow River, Zhongwei, Ningxia, China

  • Category

    Hotels

  • Architect in Charge

    Shanshan Qi

  • Design Team

    Mengfan Zhou, Yuting Zhao, Ping Yang

  • Area

    400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Qingshan Wu

  • Structure Manufacture

    Zhongpu Construction Technology, Co., LTD

  • Curtain Wall

    ERIC Construction Technology, Co., LTD

  • Interior Construction

    UHJOH

  • Furniture Design

    Lastisland
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
night view. Image © Qingshan Wu
night view. Image © Qingshan Wu

Text description provided by the architects. STRAY BIRD is a cutting-edge boutique hotel, located in one of the most magnificent places on earth: an isolated oasis encircled by both the Yellow River and Tengger Desert in CHINA’s Ningxia Autonomous Region. STRAY BIRD sits quietly in the blossom orchard, while gazing through the reeds; a green train runs slowly alongside the endless horizon of the desert.  With such a unique landscape, STRAY BIRD is thus required to challenge the traditional rammed-earth architectural typography, and to re-present itself in an ecological and airy structure. Such design also inspires continual discussions of architectural transparency, thereby engendering new definitions for localization.

Save this picture!
yellow river. Image © Qingshan Wu
yellow river. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
front view. Image © Qingshan Wu
front view. Image © Qingshan Wu

Locating only 10 meters from the Yellow River, pre-fabrication services as both design and construction strategy, providing varied solutions to most all the challenges and difficulties for building in rural, western China.  Taking transportation constraints and structural limitations, all into consideration, the design was finalized in modules of a 14m*4.5m steel frame format, with sophisticated interior details and finishes, along with a unique entrance deck and front-terrace.  Three-sided Low-E glass curtain wall system is introduced, given that architecture is regarded as the medium between living conditions and the grandeur of nature.

Save this picture!
site section
site section
Save this picture!
entrance . Image © Qingshan Wu
entrance . Image © Qingshan Wu

As a holiday resort place, STRAY BIRD focuses on conditions for relaxation and leisurely experiences. According to the definitions of spatial events and actions of the body; the space is therefore divided into three distinct programmatic zones as: sitting, standing, and sleeping.  Both sleeping and sitting are considered as the most desired experiences, which are placed at the corners of the module on opposite sides, and are surrounded by full-height glazing system and exposures to Nature’s magnificence. At the same time, all practical uses are compartmentalized into a central area, which also makes internal circulation much more efficient.

Save this picture!
terrace. Image © Qingshan Wu
terrace. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
bedroom. Image © Qingshan Wu
bedroom. Image © Qingshan Wu

The design of each programmatic area emphasizes the sensibilities of space in both planar and sectional dimensions. The furniture is designed and arranged, according to the desired moment of events, and is best positioned to maximize visual paths to the outside. Design operations seek for responsive, visual communication between the interior and the exterior, while architectural details are carefully depicted to make such experience effective.

Save this picture!
living room. Image © Qingshan Wu
living room. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
living room. Image © Qingshan Wu
living room. Image © Qingshan Wu

Adding a rather playful perforated panel on the back wall of each architecture, placed for the purpose of semi-privacy, four on-site themes are thus effectively created, as pear trees, reeds, date trees, and stray birds. These pre-fabricated metal panels allow for the continual interactions between the inside and outside via light and shadows. It also adds a layer of ambiguity between the image and the object. 

Save this picture!
bedroom shadow. Image © Qingshan Wu
bedroom shadow. Image © Qingshan Wu
Save this picture!
bedroom. Image © Qingshan Wu
bedroom. Image © Qingshan Wu

STRAY BIRD invites the Yellow River and desert into the space by the interplay of transparency. It blurs the boundaries between architecture and nature, while interrogating the traditional means of construction and the separations rendered by layers of solid walls. For STRAY BIRD, the absence of structure and material is fashioned for the appreciation of the grand landscape. The architecture is now filled and imbued with light and air.

Save this picture!
floor view. Image © Qingshan Wu
floor view. Image © Qingshan Wu

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
STUDIO QI
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels China
Cite: "Stray Bird Boutique Hotel / STUDIO QI" 05 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918070/stray-bird-yellow-river-studio-qi/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

day view. Image © Qingshan Wu

飞蔦集·黄河 / STUDIO QI

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream