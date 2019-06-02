World
Lindower 22 Ateliers and Galleries / Heim Balp Architekten
Lindower 22 Ateliers and Galleries / Heim Balp Architekten, © Nick Ash
© Nick Ash

© Nick Ash © Nick Ash © Andrea Garzotto © Andrea Garzotto + 39

  • Design Team

    Simone Matteazzi,Claudia Große-Hartlage,Simone Martini,Andrea Garzotto,Lorenzo Gentili

  • Clients

    Kondo GmbH (HAUS A), Kondolin GmbH (HAUS B+D), LIND 22 GmbH (HAUS C)

  • Engineering

    Ingenieurbüro Mühler

  • Mechanical and Electrical

    Ingenieurbüro Duba

  • Acoustics

    ABIT Ingenieure

  • Energy Plan

    Lossen Ingenieure

  • Fire Protection

    Lossen Ingenieure
© Andrea Garzotto
© Andrea Garzotto

As part of a long term intervention on a large early XXth Century industrial complex in the area of Berlin-Wedding, the conversion and extension of the two first buildings focused on the creation of new spaces for art exhibition and production. The 5.050 m² complex, housing art ateliers, and galleries in two existing industrial structures provide a new center of creativity.

© Nick Ash
© Nick Ash
Master Plan
Master Plan
© Nick Ash
© Nick Ash

The HAUS A refurbishment project has been focused on two mainly interventions :interventions : the two-story rooftop extension, cladded in reflective brushed metal panels, which clearly differentiates itself from the original architecture, and the introduction of a new concrete stairway which provides the required fire safety for the new uses, becoming the new main public access. All new refurbishment interventions are made evident by the white color or by the sincerity of the materials.

© Andrea Garzotto
© Andrea Garzotto

Renamed ‘the Cathedral’, as it is freestanding in the middle of the courtyard, HAUS C is a four-story building with very large windows, that make it extremely transparent. Exhibitions activities are located on the ground floor spaces,.Offices and workplaces are located on the upper floors -  HeimBalp practice offices are on the first floor, workplaces  on the second- where two new green terraces have been built on top of the one non original addition preserved;  the third level has been converted in a loft residential unit. The red brick facade has been preserved and purified from further addictions, emphasizing a crucial driver of the whole design intent.

© Nick Ash
© Nick Ash

HAUS D  is the front street portion of the entire complex, consisting of an existing residential building now refurbished, and a new one with four apartments, along with a small store to become a library on the ground floor. This part of the project helps the transition from the industrial core of the property to the street, where the residential buildings are located. The new building has been kept on purposely lower than the building code allowed, in order to bring more light from the south side to the courtyards.

© Andrea Garzotto
© Andrea Garzotto
Diagrams
Diagrams
© Andrea Garzotto
© Andrea Garzotto

With a delivery forecast in 2021, the construction work for the last portion of the entire complex is ongoing. This last phase of the project will provide HAUS B, a mixed-use new building (3800 sqm). The HAUS B project is conceived as a multiple culture expression place housing a theatre, a delicatessen, along with art ateliers and galleries, artist residency and shared places. The volumes, the heights as well as the facades of HAUS B, are designed so as to maintain an accurate formal and historical continuity with the existing architecture of Lindower Strasse 22.

© Andrea Garzotto
© Andrea Garzotto

