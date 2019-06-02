Lindower 22 Ateliers and Galleries / Heim Balp Architekten

+ 39

Design Team Simone Matteazzi,Claudia Große-Hartlage,Simone Martini,Andrea Garzotto,Lorenzo Gentili

Clients Kondo GmbH (HAUS A), Kondolin GmbH (HAUS B+D), LIND 22 GmbH (HAUS C)

Engineering Ingenieurbüro Mühler

Mechanical and Electrical Ingenieurbüro Duba

Acoustics ABIT Ingenieure

Energy Plan Lossen Ingenieure

Fire Protection Lossen Ingenieure

As part of a long term intervention on a large early XXth Century industrial complex in the area of Berlin-Wedding, the conversion and extension of the two first buildings focused on the creation of new spaces for art exhibition and production. The 5.050 m² complex, housing art ateliers, and galleries in two existing industrial structures provide a new center of creativity.

The HAUS A refurbishment project has been focused on two mainly interventions :interventions : the two-story rooftop extension, cladded in reflective brushed metal panels, which clearly differentiates itself from the original architecture, and the introduction of a new concrete stairway which provides the required fire safety for the new uses, becoming the new main public access. All new refurbishment interventions are made evident by the white color or by the sincerity of the materials.

Renamed ‘the Cathedral’, as it is freestanding in the middle of the courtyard, HAUS C is a four-story building with very large windows, that make it extremely transparent. Exhibitions activities are located on the ground floor spaces,.Offices and workplaces are located on the upper floors - HeimBalp practice offices are on the first floor, workplaces on the second- where two new green terraces have been built on top of the one non original addition preserved; the third level has been converted in a loft residential unit. The red brick facade has been preserved and purified from further addictions, emphasizing a crucial driver of the whole design intent.

HAUS D is the front street portion of the entire complex, consisting of an existing residential building now refurbished, and a new one with four apartments, along with a small store to become a library on the ground floor. This part of the project helps the transition from the industrial core of the property to the street, where the residential buildings are located. The new building has been kept on purposely lower than the building code allowed, in order to bring more light from the south side to the courtyards.

With a delivery forecast in 2021, the construction work for the last portion of the entire complex is ongoing. This last phase of the project will provide HAUS B, a mixed-use new building (3800 sqm). The HAUS B project is conceived as a multiple culture expression place housing a theatre, a delicatessen, along with art ateliers and galleries, artist residency and shared places. The volumes, the heights as well as the facades of HAUS B, are designed so as to maintain an accurate formal and historical continuity with the existing architecture of Lindower Strasse 22.