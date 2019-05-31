Ananti Penthouse Seoul / Ken Min Architects

+ 25

Design Team Cho pyungjae, Han Hyunsoo, Roh Hyungyu, Moon Kyungmin, Lee Chulmin, Ryu Hyeonsu, Lee Seungjune, Moon Kyungmin, Yoo Seungbum, Lee Heegeun, Kim Kwangil, Ahn Seho

Clients Ananti

Engineering Mac Eng.(Structure Engineering)

Landscape KSA (Katherine Spitz Associates, Inc.)

Mechanical Consultancy Jusung Eng.

Electrical Consultancy Nara Eng. More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Ananti Penthouse Seoul sits adjacent to the Ananti Club Seoul in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do. It is located in a region densely populated by a 100-year-old pine forest. I focused particularly on taking advantage of the elevation of the slope to suit the brief I was given while ensuring the natural environment was respected. To maximize the benefits of the sloping landscape the mass of terraced housing was created at a setback of 2.4m, syncing with the shape of the land and ensuring that each unit was formed in harmony with the scale of the complex as a whole.

In addition to presenting a new lifestyle, we also planned a number of unique spatial sequences for those visiting the Ananti Penthouse Seoul. Cracks in the mass allow the gaze to travel across the landscape, and diverse activities were arranged between these spaces. We also made bold investments to introduce eco-friendly facilities and energy systems, making environmentally friendly and positive structures that are in harmony with nature.

Through a partnership with Imtech, a German facility design firm and one of the most environmentally friendly in the world, we designed machine equipment to maximize the flow of energy by quantifying and charting the operating conditions of the resorts and the physical conditions of the land, ranging from precipitation, wind direction, air volume, seasonal temperature/humidity change, sunshine, terrestrial heat, to the amount and the velocity of valley water.

Thanks to this facility, anyone staying at this resort can enjoy the fresh air by simply opening a window. We managed to minimize the use of fossil fuels by adopting four-season cycles where the remaining heat from summer is used during the winter, and the cold air in the winter can, in turn, be used during the summer as well as making use of eco-friendly resources such as geothermal heat, solar heat, air heat, and waterpower (using a minimal amount of water).