World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. SKM Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Ananti Penthouse Seoul / Ken Min Architects

Ananti Penthouse Seoul / Ken Min Architects

  • 01:00 - 31 May, 2019
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Ananti Penthouse Seoul / Ken Min Architects
Save this picture!
Ananti Penthouse Seoul / Ken Min Architects, © Ananti
© Ananti

© Ananti © Namgoong Sun © Shin Kyungsub © Ananti + 25

  • Design Team

    Cho pyungjae, Han Hyunsoo, Roh Hyungyu, Moon Kyungmin, Lee Chulmin, Ryu Hyeonsu, Lee Seungjune, Moon Kyungmin, Yoo Seungbum, Lee Heegeun, Kim Kwangil, Ahn Seho

  • Clients

    Ananti

  • Engineering

    Mac Eng.(Structure Engineering)

  • Landscape

    KSA (Katherine Spitz Associates, Inc.)

  • Mechanical Consultancy

    Jusung Eng.

  • Electrical Consultancy

    Nara Eng.
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

Text description provided by the architects. The Ananti Penthouse Seoul sits adjacent to the Ananti Club Seoul in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi-do. It is located in a region densely populated by a 100-year-old pine forest. I focused particularly on taking advantage of the elevation of the slope to suit the brief I was given while ensuring the natural environment was respected. To maximize the benefits of the sloping landscape the mass of terraced housing was created at a setback of 2.4m, syncing with the shape of the land and ensuring that each unit was formed in harmony with the scale of the complex as a whole.

Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Ananti
© Ananti

In addition to presenting a new lifestyle, we also planned a number of unique spatial sequences for those visiting the Ananti Penthouse Seoul. Cracks in the mass allow the gaze to travel across the landscape, and diverse activities were arranged between these spaces. We also made bold investments to introduce eco-friendly facilities and energy systems, making environmentally friendly and positive structures that are in harmony with nature.

Save this picture!
© Shin Kyungsub
© Shin Kyungsub

Through a partnership with Imtech, a German facility design firm and one of the most environmentally friendly in the world, we designed machine equipment to maximize the flow of energy by quantifying and charting the operating conditions of the resorts and the physical conditions of the land, ranging from precipitation, wind direction, air volume, seasonal temperature/humidity change, sunshine, terrestrial heat, to the amount and the velocity of valley water.

Save this picture!
© Kim Sungjin
© Kim Sungjin

Thanks to this facility, anyone staying at this resort can enjoy the fresh air by simply opening a window. We managed to minimize the use of fossil fuels by adopting four-season cycles where the remaining heat from summer is used during the winter, and the cold air in the winter can, in turn, be used during the summer as well as making use of eco-friendly resources such as geothermal heat, solar heat, air heat, and waterpower (using a minimal amount of water).

Save this picture!
© Kim Sungjin
© Kim Sungjin
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Namgoong Sun
© Namgoong Sun

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
SKM Architects
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Residential Architecture Housing Penthouse South Korea
Cite: "Ananti Penthouse Seoul / Ken Min Architects" 31 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918032/ananti-penthouse-seoul-ken-min-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream